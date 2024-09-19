Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club opens wellness room

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club in Locus Valley announced the completion of its wellness center. The space will be used by the club’s social workers to support the mental, emotional, and behavioral well-being of members.

The wellness center can accommodate 8-10 children at a time, depending on activity. It will be available for both individual counseling and group sessions.

“As social workers, we see firsthand the many challenges children face today from navigating social media pressures to dealing with trauma and mental disorders like anxiety or depression,” said Kimberly Mestizo, licensed mater social worker, in a release.

The space was decorated with a grant from Khol’s.

“We are grateful to Kohl’s for recognizing the importance of mental health and wellness care in our children,” said Melissa Rhodes, executive director, in a press release.

“Kohl’s is proud to partner with Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club,” said Kohl’s representative Deborah Jablonowski. “We are strongly committed to bettering our community by supporting organizations that make the health and wellness of children their first priority.”

The club said that this space will benefit members, as well as their families.

“By addressing mental health early, we can help set our members on a path toward long term well-being,” Mestizo said.

Information provided by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club