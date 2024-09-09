Glen Head resident honored by Hadassah Nassau

After 32 years of working with Hadassah Nassau, Sharon Tract was named honoree at this year’s Day of Play for Israel.

In the past three decades, Tract has served as co-president of the Roslyn chapter and has held positions on fundraising and programming committees.

Tract said that during her time with Hadassah, she has worked alongside “the best women you could ever hope to work for.”

The Day of Play was held on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Engineers Country Club in Roslyn. The Cards and Games Day featured canasta and mah jongg, as well as a vendor sale and raffle. The event was held alongside the Hadassah Golf Outing. Attendees of both events celebrated afterwards at a cocktail reception. Proceeds from the Golf Outing and Day of Play will go towards Hadassah’s mission.

Hadassah is a Jewish women’s organization that aims to form community, raise money for causes in Israel, promote women’s rights and fight antisemitism.

This year’s Day of Play was dedicated to fundraising for the Gandel Rehabilitation Center in Israel. Once construction is complete, the center will treat approximately 10,000 patients annually.

“It’s not finished yet,” Tract said. “They’re trying to complete 240 beds and an outpatient center where they see 250 patients a day.”

In her 32 years with the organization, Tract said Hadassah is special because of “the intrinsic pleasure of knowing you’re doing something good.”

Tract said Hadassah members she has worked with are incredibly dedicated to the cause that they support.

“Very special people, really,” she said. “They truly care about the hospitals and the work that Hadassah does in Israel.”

Tract said she is honored for the work she’s done with the organization over the past 32 years and excited to be named the event’s honoree.

“I was blown away,” Tract said. “Because I can honestly tell you that I can rattle off ten names right now, just looking in this room, that should be honorees.”

Tract said that in her time with Hadassah, she has always had dedicated board members working alongside her. Her achievements with Hadassah reflect their hard work as well, she said.

Tract was a longtime Roslyn resident until she moved to Glen Head, where she currently lives.

“It’s not about one person,” she said. “We’ve always worked together.”