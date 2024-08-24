Glen Cove Public Library’s fundraiser book sale returns

The Friends of the Glen Cove Public Library has announced its second annual book sale, which will run from Thursday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 14.

The sale will feature a wide variety of genres for children, teens and adults. All money raised will go towards library programming.

“It is a wonderful event,” said the president of the Friends of the Library, Gail Carlin.

The book sale includes fiction and non-fiction books for all ages, excluding textbooks. Patrons are encouraged to donate any used books to the Friends of the Library to be sold at the event.

The sale will be organized by genre and author, and it will be held in the Community Room at the library.

Last year, the Friends of the Library raised almost $1,600 for the library. Books are sold for about $1 at the event.

“All the money raised goes right back to the library,” Carlin said. “[The Friends of the Library] do the fundraising to augment some of the programs and activities that the library offers to the community.”

Programs that the Friends of the Library sponsor include film screenings, children’s programming, craft materials and student scholarships.

A kickoff event with light refreshments will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14, the book sale will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. A Cousin’s Maine Lobster truck will be parked outside the library on Friday.