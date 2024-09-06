Glen Cove police officers kayak 22 miles for PTSD awareness

By Angelina Stanco-Stone

On Aug. 30, Glen Cove Police Officers Derek and Owen Valance successfully completed a grueling 22-mile kayak journey across the Long Island Sound as part of the 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge.

The brothers and 26 other kayakers embarked on their voyage from Bridgeport Conn. and after battling challenging conditions, they reached the Port Jefferson Village Center in the late afternoon. The event drew significant attention, with many gathering to congratulate all participants.

Funds raised from the two officer’s participation will support the Tribute and Honor Foundation, a local non-profit organization that honors and supports veterans and their families.

The 22-mile challenge was inspired by the alarming statistic that 22 veterans die by suicide each day, and Derek and Owen’s participation added a personal and powerful touch to this important cause. While the waters were calmer as the kayakers neared their final destination in Port Jefferson, they encountered extremely difficult conditions when leaving Bridgeport.

Reflecting on the experience, Owen Valance shared, “Battling the six-foot swells and the unruly chop was an extreme physical and mental battle, but no matter how hard it became, we knew it was nothing compared to the mental and emotional battle service members with PTSD have to endure every day. We knew we had to push through this challenge for them.”

The 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge, founded in 2016 by veterans Frank Lombardi and Chris Levi, along with Alex Rohman, has grown in participation each year. Valance, a former Navy SEAL and current U.S. Marshal, and his brother Owen, a former Naval Aircrewman Operator, brought their extensive military backgrounds to this event, underscoring their deep commitment to the cause.

Derek, with his experience as a Navy SEAL and his ongoing studies in Psychology, and Owen, with his remarkable service record and dedication to his hometown, exemplify the spirit of service both in their military careers and as Glen Cove Police Officers. Their efforts in this challenge further highlight their commitment to the community and their fellow veterans.

Glen Cove Police Chief William Whitton expressed his pride in the Valance brothers’ dedication, stating,

“As former military and current law enforcement officers, Derek and Owen fully understand the importance of PTSD awareness. I am incredibly proud of their willingness to accept such a difficult physical challenge to help increase the focus on this critical issue.” Whitton said.

Reflecting on their participation, Derek Valance commented, “When we were first asked about this challenge, our immediate response was, ‘What time do we need to be there?’ Any chance to raise awareness and support for veterans and those suffering from PTSD is a cause we’re fully committed to.”

The Tribute and Honor Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was honored to be the beneficiary of the funds raised by Derek and Owen’s challenge. The foundation is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through initiatives like Operation VEST, which aims to reduce veteran suicide rates and combat mental health stigma.

Additionally, the foundation presents the Awareness and Remembrance Award annually to individuals who actively raise awareness about veteran suicides. Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, President of the foundation, remarked,

“We are incredibly thankful to Derek and Owen Valance for choosing the Tribute and Honor Foundation as the beneficiary of their challenge. Their dedication and the support from the community will significantly impact our efforts in serving the veteran population and in supporting programs that help those struggling with PTSD and other mental health challenges.

Special thanks also go to Chief Whitton for his unwavering support of his officers, our community, and our veterans.”

As of press time, the officers’ efforts have raised over $1,500 from donations in tribute to their dedication. Donations are still being accepted. Those interested in contributing can do so via the Tribute and Honor Foundation’s website.

The event concluded with a warm reception at the Port Jefferson Village Center, where attendees, friends, and family members celebrated the kayakers’ achievement and the cause they championed. The Resource Fair, held earlier in the day, provided additional support and information to the community.

To learn more about the 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge, visit www.22pac.org. For more information about the Tribute and Honor Foundation and opportunities to donate in tribute to Derek and Owen Valance, please visit www.tributeandhonorfoundation. org.

Angelina Stanco-Stone is associated with the Tribute and Honor Foundation