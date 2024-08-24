DeRiggi-Whitton and county police give away over 500 backpacks

Over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to students at Glen Cove High School on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The event was hosted by Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) and the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, with support from Glen Cove PBA, Glen Cove Auxiliary Police Department and the City of Glen Cove Department of Public Works.

The Nassau County PBA provided the backpacks and supplies to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

Glen Cove City School District superintendent Maria Rianna attended the event.

“This event is one of my favorite community traditions, and it is such a joy to see so many smiles on the faces of our children after they select their new backpack,” DeRiggi-Whitton said in a press release.