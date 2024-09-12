Countdown to North Shore Schools 2024 homecoming

By Shelly Newman

The North Shore School District is inviting all of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to our 2024 Homecoming Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Students, parents, alumni and all North Shore residents are invited to join in the fun with Homecoming events including: the carnival, Elementary Sports Clinic, Middle School Flag Football and Elementary Fun Run.

The Vikings varsity football team will play Valley Stream South at 2 p.m., with halftime activities.

The carnival begins at 10 am behind North Shore High School. Wristbands will be sold at the event. The activities include virtual reality, DJ, photo booth, a choo choo train, Euro bungy, inflatables, face painting and more.

Don’t miss the popular Elementary Sports Clinics from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Volleyball will be at 10:00 a.m., Field Hockey and Soccer at 10:30 am and Football and Cheerleading at 11:30 a.m.

The Elementary Fun Run begins at 1:30 p.m.

At 12:00 p.m., all middle schoolers are invited to play Flag Football at the high school!

The Vikings football team takes the field at 2:00 p.m. Halftime activities include an alumni photo. All alumni are invited to join.

You do not want to miss this fun community event! Please save the date, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 and join us!

Everyone is invited including Pre-K-12 students, parents, residents, and alumni! For more information, go to www.northshoreschools.org

Please note: Free Shuttle Bus service will be provided throughout the day to/from our elementary schools and North Shore High School

Go, Vikings, go!

Shelly Newman is associated with North Shore Central School District