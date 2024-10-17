Locust Valley schools organize Hurricane Helene relief

Locust Valley High School’s Interact Club and student government sent aid items to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Middle and high school students donated items such as non-perishable foods, water, clothing, blankets, diapers and baby supplies, tools and building supplies, batteries and toiletries.

The donation drive was open for three days. In total, the school donated three large boxes and six bags of goods.

“I am so proud to be part of a school community that so clearly cares for those in need,” said high school principal Patrick DiClemente.

District officials said the school tried to donate as much as it can when there are large-scale disasters.

“An act of kindness like this again demonstrates the huge hearts among our students, staff and families,” DiClemente said.

Information provided by the Locust Valley School District