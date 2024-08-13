North Shore Schools Board of Education swears in members

By Shelly Newman

At the North Shore Schools Board of Education meeting on July 11, 2024, Dr. Andrea Macari was re-elected as the Board of Education President and Ms. Lisa Colacioppo was re-elected as the Vice President.

Trustees Ms. Maria Mosca, Ms. Lisa Colacioppo and Mr. James Svendsen were sworn in at various times in the months of June and July. Ms. Betty Ciampi was also sworn in as the District Clerk.

In addition, at the June 2024 BOE Meeting, the board approved Superintendent Dr. Chris Zublionis’ contract for the next five years.

Thank you to all the trustees for volunteering your time and energy to the North Shore School District. Your dedication and service are greatly appreciated.

Shelly Newman represents North Shore Central School District