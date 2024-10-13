Over 400 attend annual Day of Kids celebration

Over 400 people attended the Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Day for Kids celebration last month.. The community event had family-friendly activities, such as bounce houses, carnival games, music and arts and crafts.

As the presenting sponsor, PSEG Long Island offered giveaways. The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office made child identification cards for parents with their child’s fingerprints, photographs and descriptions. Other guests, like the Charles Evans Center, offered health and wellness information.

“We are grateful to our presenting sponsor PSEG Long Island,” said Melissa Rhodes. “Their support helped bring smiles to the faces of our community’s families.”

The boys & Girls club would like to thank its sponsors: All State, Celeste Gullo, Compass, Samantha Lordi, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, E. Booth Painting, Elisa M. Santoro, Counselor at Law, Level Up Long Island, Locust Valley Dentists, Dr. Adrainne Koster, McDonald’s at Glen Cove, Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Christina Mercurio, Reimels Enterprises and Soundside Physical Therapy.

The Day for Kids will return next September. For more information, visit www.gbbgc.org.

Information provided by the Grenville Baker Boys & Girl Club