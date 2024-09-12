30th-annual Klothes for Kids helps 22 students

By Julia Salat

On Saturday, Aug. 31 the 30th-annual “Klothes For Kids” event hosted by the North Shore Kiwanis Club helped 22 community children.

Kiwanis shoppers entered JC Pennys at Roosevelt Field and shopped until they dropped, buying back-to-school clothes to begin the new school year.

Kiwanians Anniek Kalman and Natalia Pardo (a former Key Clubber herself) joined hands to coordinate this effort that put smiles on children’s faces.

After shopping they traveled to Amalfi’s Pizzeria in Glen Cove for lunch. The Kiwanis Club provides transportation and all expenses for the event and this year, additional funding was added from a grant sponsored by the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.

The Kiwanis goal is to serve children of the world and this is just one of the many events sponsored by the North Shore Kiwanis Club.

To quote president Roger Hill, “Kids need Kiwanis now more than ever and the Klothes For Kids Program is an example of how the North Shore Club meets the needs of our community.”

Julia Salat is the PR Coordinator for the Kiwanis Club