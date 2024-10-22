$250K grant to improve Glen Cove water

Assembly member Charles Lavine (D – North Shore) utilized a $250,000 grant for the Seaman Road well project.

The well was previously closed due to “a problem that arose,” Lavine said.

“The well was contaminated,” he said.

After the site closed, Lavine applied for a $250,000 Dormitory Authority of the State of New York grant for the city.

Lavine said a lot of money was needed to “address and mitigate” the site’s issues.

The grant was used to build a new structure and employ new machinery that “cleanses and purifies our water,” Lavine said.

He said the site is now operating. This progress is part of an effort to make the city autonomous over its water supply.

The goal is to “provide our own water,” Lavine said.

Lavine said on this project, he worked with both Democrats and Republicans.

Lavine began the grant application process with Mayor Timothy Tenke back in 2018, he said. The process is now completed with Mayor Pam Panzenbeck.

His goal is to “benefit our citizens,” he said. Lavine said this project should not be made politicized by parties.

“It makes absolutely no difference to me whether they live in municipalities with elected Democrats or Republicans,” he said in a news release.

“Losing control politically doesn’t matter,” Lavine said. “All that truly matters is that we serve the people.”