10 North Shore seniors recognized as Commended Students

By Shelly Newman

North Shore High School seniors James Brissenden, Elliot Bryant, Kaitlin Ho, Samantha Hsieh, Isabelle Lee, Sebastian Park, Braeden Schoenhofen, Aaryan Vira, Eli Weseley-Jones and Caroline Winchester were recognized for their exceptional academic promise as Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who took the qualifying test last year. Beyond their test scores, they are leaders amongst their peers, high achieving students, and accomplished musicians and athletes.

