Town Rounds Out FunDay Mondays

Organized and hosted by the Town of North Hempstead’s Department of Community Services, FunDay Monday has been an annual favorite for seniors from across the town the opportunity to experience fun entertainment and fitness.

This year’s finale featured a salute to veterans.

“FunDay Monday is always a fan favorite amongst our residents, and for good reason,” Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. The events lined up for the 2024 FunDay Monday season included fitness classes, games, arts and crafts, beach walks and more.

FunDay Monday 2024 honored veterans at its closing celebration.

This year’s FunDay Monday finale concluded on Monday, Aug. 19 at  North Hempstead Beach Park (175 W. Shore Rd. in Port Washington) with a theme of HomeTown USA, an exciting celebration of American traditions with crafts, hobbies, demos and a classic car show.

The antique and collector cars are a delight.

The musical performance by Quatrain Barbershop Quartet delighted the crowd.

The ceremonies concluded with a special Salute to the Troops, including a ceremonial color guard by Nassau County Police Department.

The librarians of Great Neck, Port Washington, Roslyn, Mineola and Westbury were on hand to offer programming details.

Photos courtesy of Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti and Christy Hinko

 

