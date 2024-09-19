How To Master Fall Decor

By Jen Forman

As the seasons begin to change, so can the decor in your home. It’s quite simple to make easy edits to give your home a fresh, fall feeling. Each year, we find more clients wanting to decorate for any and every holiday. They start earlier and earlier and want to leave their seasonal decor up longer and longer and we love to collaborate to create their dream decor.

“I believe changing decor for each season is good for the soul,” Stephanie Greenberg, creative director at Jane’s Addiction Organization, based in Port Washington said. “Summer’s out and we’re moving on. I also love getting others involved with home projects so make it a family affair.”

Greenberg shares her favorite tips and tricks for getting your home ready for the new season.

Get Organized and Make a Plan (and a list)

“First, as professional organizers, we encourage anyone starting a new project to get prepped and prepared beforehand,” Greenberg said.

This means, packing up your summer pieces indoors and out, labeling boxes and storing them away for next year. This will make changing seasonal decor a breeze.

Next, think about which rooms in your home you want to update and how you will use your space this season. Will you be entertaining or having guests? Choosing the entire home will feel overwhelming so make a plan.

“I recommend choosing three to four spaces to work with,” Greenberg said. “I always choose the kitchen as that seems to be the number one gathering space where guests will be able to experience that fall feeling, the front door and favorite backyard spot.”

A primary or guest bedroom is also another space where you can create a calming fall retreat.

Make a list of supplies you will need and also take note of those pieces you already have. Think about candles for fragrance and items in warm hues to celebrate the new season.

“When meeting with clients, one of the first tasks at hand is to visualize how their space will look and feel so consider creating a mood board to get you excited about the project even before you get started,” Greenberg said.

Get Creative With Color

Fall is all about warm shades, cozy fabrics, candles and fall scents so bring them in.

“I always begin this fall project at the front door,” Greenberg said. Choosing to add a wreath is so simple, but makes such a statement.

Next, swap out your doormat for something festive. Whether you are drawn to colors or fun statements, many choices can easily be found online or in your favorite home store.

Finally, time to change your planters for fall flowers and consider layering in lanterns to your design for that extra wow factor.

Next, head to the kitchen, the hub of every home, to create a fall tablescape. Gather two or three ceramic vases or pitchers at different heights to create depth and add branches or your favorite fall flower. Place on a large tray or cutting board to anchor. Add scented candles, pinecones or yarn balls (check out Amazon or Pinterest for inspiration) to complete the look.

Another design hack, update your table setting by switching out plain napkins for a reusable option in a fall shade or pattern.

In the living spaces, it’s about fabrics and fragrance. Swap your throw blankets and pillows for heavier fabrics, such as sherpa and chenille, in shades that coordinate with your color scheme.

Next, add your favorite fall-scented candles. If there is a mantel in your space, again add warm colors and textures, candles, vases, and even great items from outside, like pinecones or branches.

Head Outside

“I love hanging outside (with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate) as the leaves begin to fall,” Greenberg said. Start with your seating area. Create an inviting spot to gather with friends and family. For those chilly nights, pull together extra throws, grab a storage basket and place it in a corner for easy access. To complete the look, add a few accent pillows in pops of fall colors.

Have Your Guests Fall All In

As you prep your spaces, think about adding elements of the season for visitors including throws and scented candles in guest rooms. Consider creating a welcome tray that reminds your guests of the season. Fill with a great book, seasonal magazines and treats.

Finally, here are some of Greenberg’s favorite seasonal hostess gift ideas that will inspire others to get that fall feeling:

S’mores kit

Mug with seasonal teas, cinnamon or honey sticks

Plush blanket

Picture frame

Candles

Visit www.janesorganization.com or call 917-592-0054 for more details on services or to inquire about a design consultation with Jane's Addiction Organization.

