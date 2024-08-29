U.K. Blues Band, The Cinelli Brothers, come to My Father’s Place on September 13

The U.K. Blues Federation’s Blues Band of the Year, The Cinelli Brothers, will perform at My Father’s Place on Friday, Sept. 13, to share their new album, ‘Almost Exactly.’

The Cinelli Brothers band has a following in the U.K. and Europe where they have performed at clubs and festivals for the past few years.

Brothers Marco and Alessandro Cinelli became immersed in American blues and rock while growing up in Italy. After studying at a prestigious Italian music school and honing their skills in France and the Netherlands, they reunited in London in 2017. They joined Tom Julian-Jones (a London native) and Stephen Giry (from France) to form The Cinelli Brothers.

The band came in second out of over 200 bands from all over the world in the 2023 International Blues Competition in Memphis. The Cinelli Brothers band was one of th few bands selected to play Joe Bonamassa’s 2023 Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise alongside headliners Blackberry Smoke and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

The band’s roots are in the blues genre, with inspiration from ’60s and ‘70s soul and rock music. Their original material is a mix of blues, funk, soul, and rock and roll.

The band performs different sets at each show, featuring primarily original material with a sprinkle of blues, rock and soul covers.

For ticket information, visit the My Father’s Place website, mfpproductions.com