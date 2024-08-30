Happenings for kids in Nassau County: Sept. 6 through Sept. 12

Friday, Sept. 6

54th Annual San Gennaro Feast

Thursday-Sunday, September 6-8

Enjoy rides, games, and Italian food all weekend in Island Park. The feast will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 11 p.m., on Saturday from 3:00 to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 1:00 to 9 p.m.

282 Long Beach Road, Island Park. https://www.sacredheartislandpark.com/index.php.

Sensory Beans Art Social

5:00-7 p.m.

Your little artist, ages 13-15, can head to Sensory Beans for pizza, an art project, and new friends. The fee is $55, and you can register online in advance.

3309 Merrick Blvd, Wantagh. 516-308-1462, https://www.sensorybeans.org/.

Eisenhower Park Late Summer Family Festival

Friday-Sunday, September 6-8

Enjoy exciting rides, delicious food, and fun games all weekend in Eisenhower Park. Free parking and admission are available. Kiddos can purchase an Unlimited Ride wristband that’s good for one day, and game credits can be added.

Parking Lot 2, Eisenhower Park. https://newtonshows.com/events/eisenhower-park-late-summer-family-festival/.

Back to School Skate Party

7:00-9 p.m.

Celebrate back to school with $15 admission and $7 skate rentals at United Skates of America. A school supply donation will earn you a $2 discount on admission. Items sought include pencil packs, pen packs, crayon packs, highlighter packs, and rulers. Non-skating adults are admitted for $6.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Glow Night at Bounce

7:00 p.m.

Your teen can enjoy glow-in-the-dark bouncing, basketball, and fun at Bounce. All guests need to sign waivers and wear non-slip Bounce socks.

330 Michael Drive, Syosset. 516-762-1300, https://www.bouncesyosset.com/.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Field Goal Game at Home Depot

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Enjoy this free in-person workshop and build something cool with your kiddos! Pre-registration is required.

172 Fulton Ave, Hempstead. 516-565-3700, https://www.homedepot.com/l/Hempstead/NY/Hempstead/11550/1274.

Storybook Stroll: “Acorn in the Wild!” by Jen Arena

10:00 a.m.

Your little explorer, ages 3-5, can stroll through Westbury Gardens and create a fantastic craft. Meet at the Beech Tree next to the Westbury House. The event is included with the price of admission.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Art in the Barn: Paint a Family Portrait

11:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.

Come to the Birthplace and celebrate Grandparents’ Day. We will read “Grandpa Green” by Callicott winner Lane Smith, look at American painter Eastman Johnson’s painting “The Hatch Family” and paint your own family portrait. Pre- Registration is required, Limited space is available (8 Spots).

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, https://www.waltwhitman.org/

Jenn Calonita Discussion and Signing

12:00 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to meet the author of Fairy Godmother: An Enchanter’s Tale, which tells the story of one of Disney’s favorite matchmakers. Signings, limited giveaways, and photo opportunities will be available.

91 Old Country Road, Carle Place. 516-741-9850, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2216.

Happy Hummingbirds

1:00 p.m.

Your little birdie, ages six and up, can head to Hempstead Lake Park, where they will learn about hummingbirds and make a hummingbird-themed craft. Register in advance on Eventbrite.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Long Island Water Lantern Festival

4:30 p.m.

Bring your kiddos to Eisenhower Park for this unique event supporting water.org, an organization that provides people in need with access to safe water and sanitation. You’ll design your own lantern, enjoy food trucks, and hear great music. Tickets are discounted for families.

1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow. https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/longisland.php.

Long Island Laser Bounce Session

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy 30 minutes in the ballocity arena with multi-level platforms, blasters, and foam balls, followed by 30 minutes in the bounce arena with a ninja course, basketball, and obstacle course. The cost is $25.95 per ticket, and you can reserve your spot in advance online.

2710 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. 516-342-1330, https://longisland.laserbounce.com/.

Open Play at Planet Play

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bring your active kiddo to Planet Play in Bellmore for an arcade, bounce house, indoor playground, and toddler play area. $25 per child includes two hours of play and an $11 gift card. Reserve your spot in advance online.

418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore. 516-636-5622, https://www.planetplaybellmore.com/.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Samanea Fall Festival

10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. A single price of $20 will admit the whole family.

1500 Old Country Road, Westbury. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

Backlight Buddies: Choose Your Buddy

11:00 a.m.

Artists of all ages can create a painting of colorful buddies using backlighting at Painting With a Twist. Tickets are $35 per person.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny/calendar/.

Music Class

11:00 a.m.

Don’t miss this music class at Party Play Cafe, where your little one can also enjoy crawling, exploring, and moving in the play space. The class is $25, and you can register in advance online.

679A Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-507-2057, https://www.partyplaycafe.com/book-online.

Storytime With Local Author Rose Mohammadi

12:00 p.m.

Join local author Rose Mohammadi as she reads from her book A Very Good Night. All three of her books will be available for purchase and signing.

1542 Nothern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Family Day: Colorful Harvest

12:00 p.m.

Bring your little artist to Muse Painbar, where everyone in the family can make a fall-themed painting to share with the family. Tickets are $40, and no experience is necessary.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Celebrate Grandparents Day!

1:00 p.m.

Design your own tea towel as a special gift to a grandparent at the Long Island Children’s Museum. The event is free with museum admission. While you’re there, check out exhibits like bubbles, sound showers, and tool displays.

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Monday, Sept. 9

Open Play at Nana’s Wonderland

9:30 a.m.

Your little one can enjoy a ball pit, cafe, toys, and educational fun at Nana’s Wonderland in Massapequa Park. The fee is $20 per child for each 90-minute session. One adult is free, and each additional adult is $10. Sign up in advance online.

5050 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa. 516-502-1876, https://www.nanaswonderland.net/home-massapequa.

Free Demonstration Class at While They’re Little

10:15 a.m.

Try a free demo class at While They’re Little, and enjoy making music together afterward. The studio focuses on singing, dancing, and playing for kiddos ages 1-5.

182A Maple Ave, Rockville Center. 516-946-7374, https://www.whiletheyrelittle.com/.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Monster Mini-Golf

10:00 a.m.

Bring your little golfer to Monster Mini-Golf in Garden City, where they can enjoy a round of mini-golf and add options like mini-bowling, a laser maze, and virtual reality. The fee is $12 for kids and $14 for adults, with extra costs for additional attractions.

645 Stewart Ave, Garden City. 516-276-4433, https://monsterminigolf.com/locations/us/ny/garden-city-long-island/.

Junior Chef Class

4:00-6 p.m.

Your little chef, ages 8-12, can learn culinary techniques, knife skills, kitchen safety, and more at the Well-Seasoned Chef. This week’s menu is Italian-themed, with mini-meatballs, Pomodoro sauce, fettuccine, garlic knots, and lemon ice. Tickets are $70 per class.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Pete the Cool Cat Boogie at Once Upon a Treetop

4:45 p.m.

Your little cool cat, ages 2-5, can groove like Pete the Cat at Once Upon a Treetop! You’ll read Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie, learn simple choreography, and have a purrin’ good time! One adult is permitted per child. The class is $35 and includes open play from 4:00-6 p.m.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Ongoing

Luminocity Dino Safari

Through September 22

Enjoy dinosaurs that come to life and illuminate at night at the Walt Whitman Shops. Rides and activities are also part of the fun. Purchase your ticket in advance online.

160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station. https://www.luminocityfestival.com/reserve-tickets.