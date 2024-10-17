Happenings in Nassau County with kids and families: Week of Oct. 24

Friday, Oct. 25

Our Lady of Lourdes 2024 Parish Bazaar

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27

Don’t miss an exciting weekend of rides, games, food, and prizes in Malverne!

65 Wright Ave, Malverne. 516-599-1269, https://www.ollchurchmalverne.org/.

Hollow Glow Skate Party

7:00-9 p.m.

Bring your little roller goblin to United States of America, where they’ll enjoy skating under the blacklights, costume contests, Halloween trivia, and more! Admission is $15, and skate rental is $7. Non-skating adults are $6.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Saturday, Oct. 26

A Sesame Halloween With Little Learners

9:00 a.m.

Your little one, ages walker and up, can enjoy a reading of Five Little Pumpkins on Sesame Street, dance to Halloween music, make a cookie monster craft, play Halloween games, enjoy bubbles, have fun with parachutes, and more at Once Upon a Treetop!

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Not So Spooky Halloween

10:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m.

Your little one can enjoy pumpkin decorating, games, take-home treats, sensory-rich activities, and more at Sensory Beans. Tickets are $40 per child, and costumes are encouraged.

3309 Merrick Road, Wantagh. 516-308-1462, https://www.sensorybeans.org/.

Stew’s Spooktactular Halloween Breakfast

10:00 a.m.

Your little one can enjoy a fabulous breakfast hosted by Wow the Cow at Stew Leonard’s in East Meadow. French toast, scrambled eggs, and bacon will be on the menu, and kids can show off their moo-ves on the dance floor. You’ll also get a Halloween goodie bag and craft to take home. Registration is required as space is limited.

1897 Front Street, East Meadow. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stews-spooktacular-costume-breakfast-tickets-1000112733107.

Samanea Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, 10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss the last weekend for bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. Admission is $20 for the whole family.

1500 Old Country Road, Westbury. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

1880s Haunted Halloween

Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, 10:00 a.m.

Your little one can trick-or-treat, create a witch’s broom, paint a pumpkin, and enjoy a monster scavenger hunt at the Old Bethpage Restoration Village. Tickets will be available at the box office on the day of your visit.

1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage. 516-572-8400, https://www.oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org/.

Merrick Street Fair

Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, 10:00 a.m.

Enjoy vendors, street trucks, live music, pony rides, and more all weekend long in Merrick.

Downtown Merrick. https://nassaucountyfairs.com/.

Harvest Festival

11:00 a.m.

Don’t miss bounce houses, face decorating, trunk o’treating, food, and fun at The Bridge Church in Malverne.

1 Norwood Ave, Malverne. 516-561-8101, https://www.thebridgeli.com/.

Halloween Parade and Festival

1- 3:30 p.m.

The Glen Cove Downtown BID is hosting its Halloween Parade and Festival, featuring pony rides, a pie eating contest, trick-or-treating, circus acts, costume contests, bounce houses, games and more. The parade begins at Highland and School Street and the festival will take place at the Village Square. This event is free for Glen Cove residents.

Fairie Forest Festival

1:00 p.m.

Enjoy stories, music, tokens, and fun in Floral Park’s Centennial Gardens. Tickets are $15.

251 Floral Parkway, Floral Park. https://allevents.in/floral%20park/fairie-forest-festival/200027180929305.

Family Fall & Halloween Festival

1:00 p.m.

Don’t miss games, inflatables, photo opportunities, food trucks, and a pumpkin patch all afternoon at the Marjorie Post Community Park in Massapequa.

451 Unqua Road, Massapequa. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=954481400054814&set=a.275027161333578.

Trunk or Treat

1:00-5 p.m.

Your little one can enjoy trunk-or-treating, trophies, and food trucks at the VFW in Levittown. Prizes will be given for Best Decorated Car, Best Kids’ Costume, and Best Adult Costume.

55 Hickory Lane, Levittown. 516-448-5126, https://foodtruckfridaypeople.com/.

Read to a Certified Therapy Rabbit

2-3 p.m.

The Port Washington Library is inviting kids from first grade to third grade to read to a certified therapy rabbit. Registration is required.

1 Library Dr., Port Washington pwpl.org

Halloween Party 2024

2:00 p.m.

Have a boo-tiful time at Oh My Goodness Kids, where your little one can enjoy a Halloween party, healthy snack and candy table, and open play. The event will take place at the Port Washington location at 4:30 p.m.

61 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-636-5444, https://www.ohmygoodnesskids.com/.

Oyster Bay Halloween Ghost Walk & Dance Party

5:30 p.m.

Ghostly littles and furry friends are invited to be a part of a ghost parade through Oyster Bay. Be sure to wear costumes, bring lanterns, and remember your noisemakers! After the parade, enjoy a DJ as well as food and drink from local vendors.

150 E. Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-6808, https://raynhamhallmuseum.org/.

Ghostly Gala

6:00-9 p.m.

Your little one can sport their finest costume and trick-or-treat through the Long Island Children’s Museum, rock out at a Monster Mash party, visit a “Haunted House,” make spooky craft projects, and more!

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Witchy Pumpkin Stack

11:00 a.m.

Don’t miss this boo-tiful event at Painting With a Twist that includes a fun pumpkin painting you can create along with your child. Tickets are $35.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Family Day: No Tricks, Only Treats

12:00 p.m.

Create a trick-or-treating pup through a step-by-step process at Muse Paintbar. Tickets are $40 per painter.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Not So Spooky

12:00-4 p.m.

Your little one can don their favorite costume and head to Clark Botanic Gardens, where they will enjoy candy and kid-friendly Halloween fun.

193 I.U. Willets Road, Albertson. 516-869-6311, https://www.facebook.com/townofnorthhempstead/.

Halloween Party Ages 2-8

12:00 p.m.

Your little one can decorate cupcakes, make homemade ice cream, and create personal pizzas at The Well Seasoned Chef. Tickets are $55 per child.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.co

Boo Bash

1:00 p.m.

Enjoy a safe afternoon of trick-or-treating, raffles, fall activities, and more in Bellmore. Costumes are welcome!

2434 Grand Ave, Bellmore. https://www.bmems.com/.

Halloween Family Extravaganza

1:00 p.m.

Bring your little goblin to the Glen Cove Mansion, where you’ll enjoy a spooky brunch, cotton candy, trick-or-treating, popcorn, drinks, and photo opportunities with Spiderman and Cinderella.

200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove. 646-518-8771, https://themansionatglencove.com/.

Halloween at the Hecksher Museum of Art

Sunday and Thursday, October 27 and 31

Enjoy an art activity, create a haunted Digital Action painting, and take home a treat at the Hecksher Museum of Art. Costumes are encouraged!

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.

Free Community Trunk or Treat

3:00-5 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of candy, bouncy houses, games, food, and music at Beacon Church in Albertson.

201 I U Willets Road, Albertson. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-community-trunk-or-treat-tickets-1028962593817.

Trick or Treat at Old Westbury Gardens

Monday, October 28

3:00 p.m.

Your little one can dress up and trick-or-treat around the Cottage Garden. The event is free with admission to the Old Westbury Gardens.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Halloween Family Fun Night

5:00-7 p.m.

Check out animal bones, dissect an animal pellet, paint your own pumpkin, and more at Planting Fields Arboretum! Tickets are $25, and registration is required.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Trick or Treat Glow Up Party

10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Your little one can wear their costume and enjoy trick-or-treating and glow accessories at WowMoms World. A $40 ticket includes open play.

328 E. Jericho Turnpike, Mineola. 516-279-6841, https://www.wowmomslongisland.com/.

Ongoing Fall Fun

Rapunzel: A Tangled Fairytale

Showing Through Oct. 27

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this exciting play based on the Rapunzel fairytale at the Enegeman Theater in Northport.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

White Post Farm Festival

Weekends Through Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Take your little autumn leaves over to White Post Farms, where your ticket includes magic shows, sing-a-long hayrides, a Giraffe Feeding Experience, playgrounds, and access to the Food Festival. Only cash is accepted at the farm.

250 Old Country Road, Melville. 631-351-9373, https://www.whitepostfarms.net/fall-farm-festival.

Hicks Fall Festival

Weekends and Holidays Through Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the colorful Hicks Fall Festival. Free activities include pictures with Otto the Ghost, a walk through Otto’s Animated Story, ring toss, and cornhole. Tickets to the Haymaze are $8, or you can buy a $25 wristband that includes unlimited hay maze access, a sand art craft, pumpkin decorating, and mum pot decorating. A food truck will also be on the premises.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury. 516-334-0066, https://hicksnurseries.com/experiences/.

Heritage Fall Festival

Daily through Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fall into this opportunity for the whole family to have some fun in Muttontown. You’ll enjoy lawn games, a corn maze, farm animals, pumpkin decorating, sand art, a bubble table, and more. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy food, drinks, a market, and photo opportunities.

6060 Northern Blvd, Muttontown. 516-922-1026, https://heritagefarmandgarden.com/.

Fall Fun at Schmitt’s Farm

Daily through Early Nov., 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Bring your little pumpkins over to Schmitt’s Farm for endless fall fun that includes a pumpkin-picking field, hayrides, duck races, fall flowers, hot apple cider, and more! Admission is $5, and the farm is open seven days a week.

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills. [email protected], https://schmittsonbagatelle.com/.

Bayville Scream Park

Thursday-Sunday Through Nov. 9

Give your kiddo a frightfully good time in Bayville, where they will enjoy a haunted house, mini-golf, and treats. If your little one isn’t up for a scream, enjoy Not-So-Scary Saturdays and Sundays with a pumpkin patch, soda shop, train ride, treetop adventure, and more.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville. https://bayvillescreampark.com/attractions/.