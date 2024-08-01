Out and About: Happenings for kids

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Annual Family Festival

6 – 10 p.m. (Holy Family Church, 17 Fordham Ave, Hicksville) Come out for rides, games, and carnival treats! Free admission. Ride tickets are available for purchase. Open to all. Also open August 9 & 10 from 6 -11 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Go for the Gold

1- 3 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) This year’s Summer Olympics are being held in Paris. As the final days approach, we are honoring the hard work of all the competing athletes and making gold medals to take home. This is a drop-in program; it takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep. The event is free with admission. Visit licm.org for more information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

AdvoKids: International Left-Handers Day

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) In August, the AdvoKids program looks at the difficulties those who are left-handed often experienced in a world made for right-handed people. Throughout history, those who are left-handed were often treated unfairly and forced to use their right hand. During this program visitors will participate in different everyday activities using their left hand! This is a drop-in program. The event is free with admission. Visit licm.org for more information.

MONDAY, AUG. 12

Theatre Playground presents Dramatic Play!

1- 1:30 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) In this interactive, theater-inspired workshop, children will act out an original story and help choose how it unfolds. Music, props, and sound effects create a theatrical world where participants are immersed in the story. Children are encouraged to express themselves as they create characters, explore different worlds, stretch their imaginations and build self-confidence. This week’s theme: the Amazing World of Bugs and Butterflies! Costumes encouraged. Visit licm.org for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Taylor Swift Themed Skate Party

7- 9 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) Get ready to lace up your skates for a fun-filled day of skating and music. Dress in your best Taylor Swift attire. Whether you’re a Swiftie or just looking for a good time, this event is perfect for everyone. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to skate to your favorite Taylor Swift hits and enjoy a day filled with laughter and memories. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

Close to Home Tuesdays

Movies begin at Dusk (North Woodmere Park, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., Valley Stream) Nassau County is hosting a variety of summer concerts and movies. Close to Home Tuesdays on Aug. 13 presents Cars (2006 | Family, Comedy). Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

Citizen Science: Monarch Larva Monitoring Project

2- 3 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) Come be a citizen scientist and study monarch butterflies in LICM’s Milkweed Garden. By measuring plants, rainfall and monarch eggs, you will be collecting real data that scientists can analyze! Your data will help them understand butterfly migration and will help conserve this species. Each Wednesday, take a walk through this garden and see how the plants grow as a habitat for visiting monarchs. Visit licm.org for more information.

Family Movie Night

Movies begin at Dusk (Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park) Nassau County is hosting a variety of summer concerts and movies. Family movie night on Aug. 14 presents Wish (2023 | Family, Fantasy). Call 516-572-0200 for more information.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Mario and Yoshi Pizza Skate

6:30- 8:30 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) This is a fun-filled event with your favorite characters from the Mario universe. Enjoy delicious pizza, exciting games, and of course, roller skating! Dress up as your favorite Mario character and get ready for a day of adventure and laughter. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Honey Hoopla

11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City) Meet a local beekeeper and learn about the natural history and fascinating world of bees. Discover the art of beekeeping, bee anatomy and all the important contributions bees make to the planet. Create fun bee crafts, and sample different types of honey. Participate in a free theatrical reading and meet Gay Thomas, the author of the book Beezy County Fair: A Bee Tale, in our Theater. Visit licm.org for ticket information.

Inside Out Glow in the Dark Skate Party

7- 9 p.m. (Unites Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd.) Get ready to skate your heart out and show off your best moves on the rink. This event is all about having a blast with friends and family, so grab your skates and join us for a fun-filled day of music, games, and of course, plenty of skating. Visit unitedskates.com for ticket information.

ONGOING

Cirque du Soleil- OVO

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. (UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpk., Elmont) OVO is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. The insects’ home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet emotion. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. Visit cirquedusoleil.com for ticket information.