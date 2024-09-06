Nassau County Happenings for kids and families: Sept. 13 through Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 13

Long Island Fair at Bethpage Restoration Village

Friday-Sunday, September 13-15

Don’t miss an exciting weekend of competitions, pony rides, circus acts, food, music, and dancing. The 209-acre village depicts a typical 19th-century farm with barns, planted crops, and gardens.

1303 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage. 516-572-8409, https://www.lifair.org/.

Monarch Migration Workshop

4:00 p.m.

Your little butterflies, ages 4-10, can fly on over to Planting Fields Arboretum, where they will make a butterfly-themed craft, help with a butterfly release, learn about the lifecycles of butterflies, and more! The program is a drop-off, and guardians are welcome to stay onsite while they wait. A $25 fee applies, and you can register in advance online.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Explore & More

9:00 a.m.

Meet at Sensory Beans in Wantagh for a fun group exploring sensory, social, and developmental skills. The class is for little beans ages 3-5.

3309 Merrick Blvd, Wantagh. 516-308-1462, https://www.sensorybeans.org/.

Toddler Time at Bounce

9:00 a.m.

Enjoy a toddler area perfect for climbing, bouncing, pretending, and exploring at Bounce Family Entertainment Center in Syosset.

330 Michael Drive, Syosset. 516-762-1300, https://www.bouncesyosset.com/.

Glen Cove Street Fair

Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Bring your kiddos to downtown Glen Cove, where they can enjoy vendors, food trucks, and live music. Admission is free.

Glen Street and School Street, Glen Cove. https://glencovedowntown.org/event/street-fair-2/.

Princess Sing Along-Choose Your Princess

11:00 a.m.

Bring your little princess to Painting With a Twist, where they will paint a beautiful princess and enjoy a sing-along. Tickets are $35, and you can choose your princess when you register.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny/calendar/.

Sonny’s Summer Time Sillies

11:00 a.m.

Don’t miss this storytime with local author Roseanne Critelli at the Barnes & Noble in Manhasset. Her books will also be available for purchase and signing.

1542 Nothern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Art in the Barn: Explore Van Gogh’s color Green

11:30 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.

Bring your painting smock as we explore the color green! We will paint, read Ms. Seeger book “Green” and explore Vincent Van Gogh painting “Madame Roulin Rocking the Cradle.” Pre-registration is required. Limited space is available (8 Spots). $25 for the first child and guardian. $20 for the second child. 10% membership discount

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station www.waltwhitman.org

Family Yoga Class

11:45 a.m.

Enjoy this 60-minute session for folks of all ages and levels, including kiddos and grandparents! You’ll enjoy animal-themed movements, gentle poses, and a relaxed atmosphere. Pre-registration is required, and admission is $20 to $30 per person.

22 Verbena Ave, Floral Park. 516-440-7057, https://hereandnowyoga.com/.

Hicks Fall Festival

10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the colorful Hicks Fall Festival, which takes place through October 27. Free activities include pictures with Otto the Ghost, a walk through Otto’s Animated Story, ring toss, and cornhole. Tickets to the Haymaze are $8, or you can buy a $25 wristband that includes unlimited hay maze access, a sand art craft, pumpkin decorating, and mum pot decorating. A food truck will also be on the premises.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury. 516-334-0066, https://hicksnurseries.com/experiences/.

Decadia/Fireworks

7:00 p.m.

Bring your older kids and teens to the Mineola Memorial Park Amphitheater, where you can enjoy the music of the 80s and 90s before watching the annual fireworks show. Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The rain date is September 28.

195 Marcellus Road, Mineola. 516-946-0740, https://www.mineola-ny.gov/home/events/15256.

Sunday, September 15

Thin Mint Sprint

8:30 a.m.

Support your local Girl Scouts with a 5K race and Family Fun 1-mile walk/run at Jones Beach State Park. Families and runners of all ages are encouraged to participate. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh. 603-769-7677, https://www.gsnc.org/en/events-programs/special-events/thin-mint-sprint.html.

Samanea Fall Festival

10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. Admission is free.

1500 Old Country Road, Westbury. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

Family Day: Apple Orchard Bliss

12:00 p.m.

Create a beautiful picture of an apple tree with your little painter at Muse Paintbar. The fee is $40 per artist, and no experience is necessary.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Qigong For Families

12:30 p.m.

Your kiddos can join you in this practice that cultivates energy, supports balance, and improves the immune system at the Sands Point Preserve. Tickets are $5 for children and $29 for non-member adults; members are $17.50. Be sure to dress comfortably.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-571-7901, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Sunny Succulents

1:00 p.m.

Learn about succulents that thrive in the sunshine with an educator at Hempstead Lake Park. You can register in advance on Eventbrite, but registration is not required. The program is for little gardeners ages six and up.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Kids Eat Free! at American Beauty

4:00-9 p.m.

Every Sunday evening, enjoy a free kids’ meal with every adult entree at American Beauty in Bellmore. The kids’ menu includes favorites like chicken fingers, sliders, and salmon.

2562 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore. 516-541-1074, https://www.americanbeautyrestaurants.com/.

Deadpool Vs. Wolverine Dinner

5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this fun dinner based on the movie at Beginnings Restaurant in Atlantic Beach. The cost, $30 per child, includes food, drink, dessert, and character time.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Dine-In: A 6-Course Immersive Dining Experience

Sunday, September 15, 6:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this 6-course dining event while you enjoy Disney’s “Ratatouille!” As you watch the film, the chefs will serve dishes like soups, entrees, and desserts that coincide with the scenes. Tickets start at $39.99 per person.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Tuesday, September 17

Open Play at Party Play Cafe

11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

Reserve your spot ahead of time for an hour of crawling, exploring, and moving at Party Play Cafe. All adults and kiddos must wear socks. The fee is $20 per child.

679A Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-507-2057, https://www.partyplaycafe.com/book-online.

Junior Chef Class

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Your little chef, ages 8-12, can create a Latin Fun Food fiesta at the Well-Seasoned Chef, where they will learn to make sirloin empanadas, garlic chicken, rice, black beans, homemade ice cream, and more. Tickets are $70, and you can register in advance online.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Red Light Green Light

4:30 p.m.

Your little dancer, ages 2-5, can enjoy a high-energy hip-hop class at Once Upon a Treetop. The class is $35 and includes open play from 4:00-6 p.m.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Wednesday, September 18

Fall 2024 Teen Culinary Adventure

5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the first of this series of exciting culinary classes for kiddos ages 11-15. They will travel to a new country each week, making appetizers, entrees, and desserts while learning new skills and international recipes. The classes are sold in groups of ten, but you can take a trial class for $50.

30 East Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2665, https://www.whatscookingny.com/.

Thursday, September 19

Slime Workshop at WowMoms World

4:00-5 p.m.

Your little one can make awesome slime at WowMoms World. A $40 admission fee includes open play, and you are eligible for a 15% sibling discount.

328 E. Jericho Turnpike, Mineola. 516-279-6841, https://www.wowmomslongisland.com/.

Affordable Family Fun

4:00-6 p.m.

Enjoy $8 admission, $7 skate rentals, and an entire cheese pizza with a pitcher of soda for only $28 at United Skates of American in Seaford. Non-skating adults are $6.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.