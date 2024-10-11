Happenings in Nassau County for kids and families: Friday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 26

Friday, Oct. 18

Lights Out @ The Museum

4:30-7 p.m.

Enjoy the exhibits of the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum in the dark using blacklight flashlights or personal flashlights. If you find all of the hidden glowing skulls, you’ll win a prize! The event is free with museum admission.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/events.html.

Halloween SPOOK-tacular Workshop 1

4:30 p.m.

Create a main course and decorate a chocolate Haunted House at What’s Cooking? In Oyster Bay. Tickets are $65.

30 East Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2665, https://www.whatscookingny.com/.

Saturday, Oct. 19

A Peppa Pig Style Halloween Party

9:00 a.m.

Your little one, ages walker and up, can read Peppa’s Halloween Party, paint witch’s brooms made out of spaghetti, dance and sing Halloween songs, and enjoy bubble and parachute time at Once Upon a Treetop. The $35 ticket includes Open PLay from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

151 Dupont Street, Plainview. 516-349-1140, https://www.onceuponatreetop.com/.

Pumpkin Decorating With Cinderella at Oh My Goodness Kids

9:30 a.m.

Don’t miss a magical morning at Oh My Goodness Kids, where Cinderella herself will lead you through a pumpkin decorating experience. Tickets include pumpkin decorating, open play, and a meet and greet with Cinderella! Sibling discounts are available. The event will be held at the Port Washington location at 10:00 a.m.

61 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-636-4777, https://www.ohmygoodnesskids.com/.

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Harvest Fair

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Don’t miss an afternoon of food, vendors, raffles, kids’ activities, and more in Bellmore.

1294 Bellmore Ave, North Bellmore. 516-785-5029, https://www.gracelutheranbellmore.org/.

38th Annual Country Fair

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20

Don’t miss an exciting afternoon with a pumpkin patch, pony rides, food vendors, crafts, raffles, entertainment, colonial historians, and more at Rock Hall Museum.

199 Broadway, Lawrence. 516-239-1157, https://www.friendsofrockhall.org/.

Super Family Saturday: Enchanted Forest

11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Enjoy a day of magic and trail-following fun at this Enchanted Forest event at the Nassau County Museum of Art. The fee is $20 for members and $10 for non-members and their children.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Lil’ Buckaroos

11:00 a.m.

Bring your little westerner to Painting With a Twist, where they can create a colorful painting alongside you. This event is for all ages, and tickets are $35 per painter.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Cutest Pumpkin in the Patch

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Long Island Children’s Museum invites children ages 3 and up to make a spooky jack-o-lantern. This drop-in program lasts about 10 minutes.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City limc.org

Spooky Afternoon Tea at the Garden City Hotel

12:00 p.m.

Bring your little ghost to the Garden City Hotel for an afternoon of costumes, crafts, snacks, tea, and Halloween activity kits. Reserve your time slot in advance online.

45 7th Street, Garden City. 877-549-0400, https://www.gardencityhotel.com/.

Rolling River Daycamp Annual Fall Festival

12:00-4 p.m.

Don’t miss a petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, inflatables, vendors, pumpkins, and more in East Rockaway! Admission is free, and you can purchase a ride zone bracelet.

477 Ocean Parkway, East Rockaway. 516-593-2263, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-rolling-river-fall-festival-tickets-1014790615047.

Halloween Barkfest at Stew Leonard’s of East Meadow

2:00 p.m.

You and your little one can bring a pup dressed in a costume to Stew Leonard’s of East Meadow, where your furry friend will enjoy a chance to win a Bubba’s Bakery gift basket.

1897 Front Street, East Meadow. 516-394-9001, https://www.stewleonards.com/.

Book Signing With Local Author Samuel James

2:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the author of Guardians of the Twelve: Jacob and the Lion Pendant, who will be signing his book at Barnes & Noble in Manhasset.

1542 Northern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Paperback Swap

2 p.m.

The Port Washington Friends of the Library is hosting a paperback book swap for children and teens. Attendees can bring books to donate to the swap, or come to pick up some gently used books.

1 Library Dr., Port Washington pwpl.org

Halloween Costume Party

6:00 p.m.

Little goblins ages eight and up can enjoy a night of painting, games, ceramics, pizza, and fun at Fun Time Pottery. The fee is $15 plus the cost of pottery. The winner of the costume contest gets a Fun Time Pottery gift card!

700 Franklin Ave, Franklin Square. 516-872-2400, https://www.myfuntimepottery.com/.

Halloween Kids’ Night Out

6:00-9 p.m.

Your little one, ages 3-12, is welcome to wear their costume to this big night out that includes gymnastics, an open gym, a dance party, pizza, crafts, and more! The cost is $55 for non-members and $50 for little gymnasts already enrolled in the fall semester.

49 Windsor Ave, Mineola. 516-742-FLIP, https://www.hotshotswestgym.com/.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Samanea Fall Festival

10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. Admission is $20 for the whole family.

1500 Old Country Road, Westbury. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

Family Day: Autumn Whimsy

12:00 p.m.

Create a beautiful autumn tree with your little one through a step-by-step process with an instructor. Tickets are $40 per painter.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Mario Trick or Treat Party

12:00 p.m.

Your little adventurer can skate, wear a costume, meet Yoshi and Mario, trick or treat around the rink, and enjoy photo ops at United Skate of America. Admission is $16, and skate rentals are $7. Non-skating adults are $6.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Charismatic Chameleons

1:00-3 p..m.

Celebrate National Reptile Awareness Month with the Long Island Children’s Museum, where your little one, ages three and up, will make a charming chameleon. This is a drop-in program, and it’s free with museum admission.

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Diary of a Wimpy Kid # 19: “Hot Mess” Release Party

7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this book release party at Barnes and Noble in Carle Place, which includes games, activities, and more!

91 Old Country Road, Carle Place. 516-741-5840, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2216.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Halloween Sensory Bin

3:00 p.m.

Enjoy a Halloween-themed sensory bin with your little one at WowMoms World. While you’re there, check out the open play, cafe, and spa.

328 E. Jericho Turnpike, Mineola. 516-279-6841, https://www.wowmomslongisland.com/.

Fall in Love With Pumpkin Painting

4:00 p.m.

Your little artist can create a colorful pumpkin at Old Westbury Gardens using stencils and paint. Admission is $20, and members enjoy a 20% discount.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Double, Double Toil and Trouble

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Long Island Children’s Museum is inviting children ages 3 and up to make their own magical potion bottle to take home. This drop-in program takes about 10 minutes to make. Craft is free with admission.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City licm.org

Ghostly Gala

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Long Island Children’s Museum is hosting a special night to celebrate Halloween fun in a safe and spooky way. Families are invited to bring their children ages 3 and up to decorate a trick-or-treat back, trick-or-treat throughout the museum, show off costumes and dance moves, visit the haunted house and make crafts. Admission is $16 and $14 for members.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City licm.org

Thursday, Oct. 24

The Tiny Tots Program: Halloween

10:30 a.m.

Your little goblin, ages 3-5, can head to Hempstead Lake State Park, where they will enjoy short walks, storytime, animal visitors, and crafts. Registration is not required.

Eagle Avenue, West Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?lct=0&r=9.

Junior Chef Culinary Class-Gnocchi

4:00 p.m.

Your little chef, ages 8-12, can create homemade gnocchi, garlic bread, bruschetta, and homemade ice cream at The Well-Seasoned Chef. Tickets are $70.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Ongoing Fall Fun

Rapunzel: A Tangled Fairytale

Showing Through Oct. 27

Don’t miss this exciting play based on the Rapunzel fairytale at the Enegeman Theater in Northport.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

White Post Farm Festival

Weekends Through Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Take your little autumn leaves over to White Post Farms, where your ticket includes magic shows, sing-a-long hayrides, a Giraffe Feeding Experience, playgrounds, and access to the Food Festival. Only cash is accepted at the farm.

250 Old Country Road, Melville. 631-351-9373, https://www.whitepostfarms.net/fall-farm-festival.

Hicks Fall Festival

Weekends and Holidays Through Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the colorful Hicks Fall Festival. Free activities include pictures with Otto the Ghost, a walk through Otto’s Animated Story, ring toss, and cornhole. Tickets to the Haymaze are $8, or you can buy a $25 wristband that includes unlimited hay maze access, a sand art craft, pumpkin decorating, and mum pot decorating. A food truck will also be on the premises.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury. 516-334-0066, https://hicksnurseries.com/experiences/.

Heritage Fall Festival

Daily through Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fall into this opportunity for the whole family to have some fun in Muttontown. You’ll enjoy lawn games, a corn maze, farm animals, pumpkin decorating, sand art, a bubble table, and more. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy food, drinks, a market, and photo opportunities.

6060 Northern Blvd, Muttontown. 516-922-1026, https://heritagefarmandgarden.com/.

Fall Fun at Schmitt’s Farm

Daily through Early Nov., 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Bring your little pumpkins over to Schmitt’s Farm for endless fall fun that includes a pumpkin-picking field, hayrides, duck races, fall flowers, hot apple cider, and more! Admission is $5, and the farm is open seven days a week.

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills. [email protected], https://schmittsonbagatelle.com/.

Bayville Scream Park

Thursday-Sunday Through Nov. 9

Give your kiddo a frightfully good time in Bayville, where they will enjoy a haunted house, mini-golf, and treats. If your little one isn’t up for a scream, enjoy Not-So-Scary Saturdays and Sundays with a pumpkin patch, soda shop, train ride, treetop adventure, and more.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville. https://bayvillescreampark.com/attractions/.