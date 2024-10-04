Happenings in Nassau County for kids and families: Oct. 12 through Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 12

Little Learners Batty For Halloween

9:00 a.m.

Enjoy a story, bat craft, dancing to Halloween music, games, a parachute, bubbles, and more at Once Upon a Treetop! The $40 ticket includes open play from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. One adult is permitted per child.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Infant (Sensory) Messy Art

9:15 a.m.

Your little one can enjoy sensory, messy art at Oh My Goodness Kids in Garden City! Single classes are $30.

61 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-636-5444, https://www.ohmygoodnesskids.com/.

Monster Mash Breakfast

9:30 a.m.

Bring your little monster to United Skates of America, where they will enjoy pancakes, bagels, bacon, games, music, and visits from friendly monsters! Tickets are $24, and this is a non-skating event.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Samanea Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 12 and 13, 10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss bouncy houses, music, vendors, shopping, food trucks, balloon animals, and face painting at the Samanea Mall. Admission is $20 for the whole family.

1500 Old Country Road, Westbury. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-market-tickets-954431499307.

Cutie Fall Owl

11:00 a.m.

Fly on over to Painting With a Twist in Baldwin to create a fall owl with your little one. The event is open to all ages, and tickets are $35.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

STEM Explorers

12- 2 p.m.

The Long Island Children’s Museum is teaching children ages three and up about changing leaves, pumpkin carving and more. The event is free, with an admission fee.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City. limc.org

Lights Out @ The Museum

4:30 p.m.

Enjoy late hours at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum and Education Center in the dark! Backlight flashlights will be available, and personal flashlights are welcome. The event is free with admission.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/events.html.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Fall Kids’ Art Activity in Coordination With the Long Island Fall Festival

12:00 p.m.

Enjoy a fall-themed art activity on the grounds of the Heckscher Museum of Art. The event will be moved indoors if it rains.

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.

Dine-in Movie: Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind dining experience at 317 Main in Farmingdale. You’ll enjoy six delightful courses curated to complement the action in the movie as it unfolds. Advanced reservations are required.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Storytime and Book Signing With Local Author Jacquelyn Mitra

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy this reading of the heartwarming book “Tea and Cookies” with author Jacquelyn Mitra at the Barnes and Noble in Manhasset. Books will be available for signing.

1542 Northern Blvd, Manhasset. 516-365-6723, https://stores.barnesandnoble.com.

Family Day: Batty Buddy

12:00-1:30 p.m.

Bring your little artist to Muse Paintbar, where you will learn to paint an adorable bat step-by-step. Tickets are $40.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Boo-tiful Bats

1:00 p.m.

Your little one can create a colorful bat at the Long Island Children’s Museum. The event is free with admission.

11 Davis Ave, Garden City. 516-224-5800, https://www.licm.org/.

Deadpool Wolverine Halloween-Themed Character Dinner

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy this exciting character dinner at Beginnings Restaurant. Your $30 ticket includes food, drink, a dessert, and a Halloween craft.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Monday, Oct. 14

Creative Yoga Babies

9:20 a.m.

Bring your little yogi, ages 6-24 months, to Here and Now Yoga for gentle movements and bonding techniques that will help baby and caregiver grow together. A drop-in class is $40, and pre-registration is required.

22 Verbena Ave, Floral Park. 516-440-7057, https://hereandnowyoga.com/.

Mummy Masquerade Camp!

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Don’t miss spooky fun at Gold Medal Gymnastics, which features gymnastics, ninja sports, pizza, games, open play, and more! The fee is $60 for members and $65 for non-members. An extended-day option is available for $20.

1100 Stewart Ave Suite e, Garden City. 516-357-3636, https://gmgc.com/.

Columbus Day Workshop 1–Fall Foliage Breakfast

9:30 a.m.

Your little chef can use their day off to create acorn & leaf sugar cookies, caramel apples, and homemade pancakes for breakfast at What’s Cooking!

30 East Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2665, https://www.whatscookingny.com/.

Columbus Day Mini-Camp

10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Your little one, ages 3-10, can enjoy gymnastics, an open gym, pizza, arts and crafts, games, a trampoline, and more at Hotshots West Gymnastics. The fee is $50 for those currently enrolled in the Fall Session at Hotshots Gymnastics and $55 for those not currently enrolled. The program is drop-off only.

49 Windsor Ave, Mineola. 516-742-FLIP, https://www.hotshotswestgym.com/.

Fall Fun at Nunley’s Bonus Day

12:30- 2:45 p.m.

Nunley’s Carousel will open for a bonus day. The Carousel will be spinning from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today (Last ride at 2:45 p.m.). Stop by the Long Island Children’s Museum for an unlimited ride pass and fall-themed activities, all included with this special ticket. Tickets are available on-site the day of the event. The fee is $12 and $9 for LICM members.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City. limc.org

Kids’ Apple Tart Workshop

1:00 p.m.

Your little chef, ages eight and up, can create a delicious apple tartlet on their day off from school with The Cooking Lab. Tickets are $75 per person.

160 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-570-0050, https://www.thecookinglabpw.com/.

Tuesday, Oct.15

Open Play at Party Play Cafe

11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m.

Reserve your spot ahead of time for an hour of crawling, exploring, and moving at Party Play Cafe. All adults and kiddos must wear socks. The fee is $20 per child.

679A Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-507-2057, https://www.partyplaycafe.com/book-online.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Family Swim

12:00-1 p.m.

Bring your little guppy to Goldfish Swim School, where they can enjoy a heated pool during this public session. All children who cannot swim independently must be accompanied by an adult in the pool. The fee for non-members is $10.

650 Stewart Ave, Suite 25, Garden City. 516-219-9542, https://goldfishswimschool.com/.

Fall Cookie Decorating

4:00 p.m.

Head to the Well-Seasoned Chef to prepare sugar cookies from scratch, make royal icing, decorate cookies, and make pizza and ice cream. Tickets are $60.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Fall in Love With Pumpkin Painting

4:00 p.m.

Little pumpkins of all ages can create their own masterpiece at Old Westbury Gardens. A pumpkin, paints, and stencils are included in the $20 ticket.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Visitor Sukkah

All day

Long Island Children’s Museum’s sukkah, located in Our Backyard, is available for visitors during the Jewish festival of Sukkot. Enjoy meals, snacks or conversation under the shade of the shelter during your Museum visit. The sukkah will be available through Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

11 Davis Ave., Garden City. limc.org

Ongoing Fall Fun

Rapunzel: A Tangled Fairytale

Showing Through Oct. 27

Don’t miss this exciting play based on the Rapunzel fairytale at the Enegeman Theater in Northport.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

White Post Farm Festival

Weekends Through Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Take your little autumn leaves over to White Post Farms, where your ticket includes magic shows, sing-a-long hayrides, a Giraffe Feeding Experience, playgrounds, and access to the Food Festival. Only cash is accepted at the farm.

250 Old Country Road, Melville. 631-351-9373, https://www.whitepostfarms.net/fall-farm-festival.

Hicks Fall Festival

Weekends Through Oct. 17, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the colorful Hicks Fall Festival. Free activities include pictures with Otto the Ghost, a walk through Otto’s Animated Story, ring toss, and cornhole. Tickets to the Haymaze are $8, or you can buy a $25 wristband that includes unlimited hay maze access, a sand art craft, pumpkin decorating, and mum pot decorating. A food truck will also be on the premises.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury. 516-334-0066, https://hicksnurseries.com/experiences/.

Heritage Fall Festival

Daily through Nov. 3, 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fall into this opportunity for the whole family to have some fun in Muttontown. You’ll enjoy lawn games, a corn maze, farm animals, pumpkin decorating, sand art, a bubble table, and more. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy food, drinks, a market, and photo opportunities.

6060 Northern Blvd, Muttontown. 516-922-1026, https://heritagefarmandgarden.com/.

Fall Fun at Schmitt’s Farm

Daily through Early November, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Bring your little pumpkins over to Schmitt’s Farm for endless fall fun that includes a pumpkin-picking field, hayrides, duck races, fall flowers, hot apple cider, and more! Admission is $5, and the farm is open seven days a week.

6 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills. [email protected], https://schmittsonbagatelle.com/.

Bayville Scream Park

Thursday-Sunday Through Nov. 9

Give your kiddo a frightfully good time in Bayville, where they will enjoy a haunted house, mini-golf, and treats. If your little one isn’t up for a scream, enjoy Not-So-Scary Saturdays and Sundays with a pumpkin patch, soda shop, train ride, treetop adventure, and more.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville. https://bayvillescreampark.com/attractions/.