Happenings in Nassau County: Week of Friday, Oct. 24 to Oct. 31

Friday, Oct. 25

Spooky Walk

5:00-9 p.m.

Join the Town of North Hempstead for a creepy walk through Clark Botanic Gardens, when witches, ghosts, and zombies will transform the area. Admission is $5. The event may not be suitable for young children.

193 I.U. Willets Road, Albertson. 516-869-6311, https://www.facebook.com/townofnorthhempstead/.

Al Sings Elvis at Spaghettini Restaurant

6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite Elvis classics while enjoying scrumptious Italian food and drinks at Spaghettini Restaurant.

106 Mineola Blvd, Mineola. 516-750-8044, https://spaghettinipizza.com/.

Friday Night Ghostly Glow

7:00 p.m.

Create a spooky painting through a step-by-step process at Muse Paintbar, where you’ll also enjoy a food and drink menu.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Seventeen (Right Here) World Tour

Friday and Sunday, October 25 and 27, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the group known for hits like “Maestro” and “Cheers to Youth” at UBS Arena.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8050, https://ubsarena.com/.

Groove Flow Friday Night: A Retro Dance Party

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this hour-long yoga session in which you’ll groove to your favorite hits of the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Drop-in classes are $30.

22 Verbena Ave, Floral Park. 516-440-7057, https://hereandnowyoga.com/.

Decadia’s Ultimate Halloween Costume Party

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this awesome 80s cover band at Mulcahey’s, where the best costume will win an Amazon gift card. General admission is $19. The event is for ghosts ages twenty-one and over.

3232 Railroad Ave Wantagh. 516-783-7500, https://muls.com/.

Peter Lemongello Jr.

8:30 p.m.

This is a supersonic high-energy show featuring the greatest classic hits from the ‘60s through ’80s with Peter’s incredible 8-piece band.

Landmark on Main Street 232 Main St., Port Washington landmarkonmainstreet.org

Saturday, Oct. 26

Planting Fields Fall 5K Walk/Run

8:30 a.m.

Run or walk a 5K in the beautiful scenery of the Planting Fields Arboretum. Afterward, enjoy the ARToberfest with live music performances, art displays, and activities for the whole family.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

Old Time County Bazar

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Senior citizens of Westbury are invited to the Westbury Senior Citizens Center for the Old Time County Bazar. Raffel and basket prizes available.

360 Post Ave., Westbury 516-334-5886

Marianne Volpe 5K & Pumpkin Run

9:00 a.m.

Run or walk to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Baldwin. There will be a half-mile Kids’ Fun Run at 9:00 a.m.

3219 Grand Ave, Baldwin. https://events.elitefeats.com/24volpepumpkin?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral.

Freeport Gem and Mineral Show

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, 10:00 a.m.

Look for unique gifts and collectibles, including minerals, jewelry, fossils, and gems, all weekend long in Freeport by the Nautical Mile.

130 E Merric Ave, Freeport. 631-271-8411, https://kaleidoscopegemshows.com/.

Harvest Festival

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Enjoy plenty of family fun and activities for everyone including free bounce houses, face painting, and much more. Kids – come dressed in costume and don’t miss the main event. free Trunk O’ Treating featuring decorated car trunks filled with candy.

The Bridge Church, 1 Norwood Ave., Malverne 516-561-8101

Witch’s Paddle

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy this 90-minute paddling event in which you’ll dress up like a witch or wizard and follow a certified paddle instructor through the course. You can bring your own paddleboard, rent a paddleboard, or rent a single/double kayak from the Waterfront Center.

1 West End Ave, Oyster Bay. 516-922-SAIL, https://www.thewaterfrontcenter.org/.

Sea City Vintage Market at Bright Eye Beer Co

12:00 p.m.

Enjoy vintage clothing, accessories, records, home decor, and furniture in Long Beach.

30 West Park Ave, Long Beach. 516-243-5147, https://www.seacityvintage.com/events/market.

Coriolanus: Hofstra University’s 76th Annual Shakespeare Festival

2 and 8 p.m.

Hofstra University’s Department of Drama and Dance presents Coriolanus as part of its 76th Annual Shakespear Festival. Famine threatens Rome and hunger fuels the tensions between the country’s elite and the deprived masses. As civil unrest stirs political upheaval, the war hero Coriolanus is driven to defend and then destroy his own country.

John Cranford Adams Playhouse, South Campus, Hempstead https://hofstra.universitytickets.com/

NCMA Pet Parade

2:00-4 p.m.

Bring your animal to the Nassau County Museum of Art for an afternoon of music, food, crafts, and more! Pre-registration is advised, and the fee is $20 per car.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Official Huntington Halloween Bar Crawl

4:00-10 p.m.

Enjoy drink specials, themed beverages, food specials, live DJs, and more at over four of your favorite bars in Huntington. Costumes are encouraged!

Downtown Huntington. https://pubcrawls.com/huntington-halloweekend-halloween-bar-crawl//

Latkes & Laughs at Ben’s Deli in Greenvale

6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful Ben’s Deli prix fixe dinner that includes dessert, as well as a stand-up comedy show with performers like Tom Padovano, Pat Marrone, and Mary Dimino. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale. 516-621-3340, https://bensdeli.net/.

J. Planet & The Aliens at Swing The Teapot

7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss live music, delightful tea, and your favorite Irish-American eats at Swing the Teapot in Floral Park.

6 Verbena Ave, Floral Park. 516-488-2180, http://swingtheteapot.squarespace.com/.

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

8-11 p.m.

A couple since 1986, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams present their fourth album, All This Time. All This Time follows their three other albums, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams (2015), Contraband Love (2017), and Live at Levon’s (2023).

Landmark on Main Street 232 Main St., Port Washington landmarkonmainstreet.org

Jackie “The Joke” Martling Special Event

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the former Head Writer and cast member of the Howard Stern Show at The Brokerage in Bellmore. Tickets are $25.

2797 Merrick Road, Bellmore. 516-781-5233, https://brokerage.govs.co

The 90’s Band Live

9:00 p.m.

Rock out to your favorite 90’s hits while enjoying German food and beer available for purchase at Plattduesche Park. There is a cover charge of $8.

1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

A Night Out at Studio 54 Halloween Spectactular

9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous event featuring DJ Jeff Yahney at 317 Main. You’ll enjoy 70s and 80s disco beats, sparkling lights, and an upbeat atmosphere.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Howl-O-Ween

12:00-3 p.m.

Bring your pet in costume to Michael J. Tully Park for an afternoon of music, crafts, giveaways, and more! Your furry friend must be leashed during the event.

1801 Evergreen Ave, New Hyde Park. 516-869-6311, https://www.facebook.com/townofnorthhempstead.

Long Island Restaurant Week

Sunday-Sunday, Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Don’t miss the first week in fall to enjoy delightful prix fixe specials at your favorite restaurants, including 3-course dinners for $29, $39, or $46 and two-course lunches for $24. Participating Nassau County restaurants include Cassariano Italian Eatery, Chadwicks American Chophouse, City Cellar, and many more!

Various Restaurants, Nassau County. https://www.longislandrestaurantweek.com/.

Swamp Strolls & Wood Walks at Coffin Woods Preserve

2:00 p.m.

Enjoy this enlightening walk through the beautiful Coffin Woods Preserve in Locust Valley with science teacher Dan Kriesburg.

Coffin Woods Preserve, Locust Valley. 516-318-4724, https://www.instagram.com/northshorewildlifesanctuary/.

Long Island Litfest Presents Al Roker & Courtney Roker Laga: Recipes to Live By

3:00 p.m.

Don’t miss Al Roker and his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, who will be discussing and signing their new cookbook, Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Dishes For Every Occasion. Tickets begin at $53.

232 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-767-1384, https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/.

Fall Dog Parade & Costume Contest

3:00 p.m.

Bring your furry friend to Old Westbury Gardens dressed in their Halloween finest! Prizes will be given for Best Overall, Prettiest, Handsomest, Most Original, Best Person & Dog, and Funniest. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold on the day of the event.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Jump the Line! A Musical Celebration of Harry Belafonte With Rene Marie & Experiment In Truth

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this musical celebration of the music of Harry Belafonte at the Tilles Center which includes music by a seven-piece band and vocals by Grammy award nominee Rene Marie. Tickets begin at $35.

720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. 516-299-2752, https://www.tillescenter.org/.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Legal Advice Open House

2-8 p.m.

The Safe Center is co-hosting a pro bono legal open house with the Nassau County Bar Association and Legal Services of Long Island at the Nassau County Bar Association. Attorneys will offer legal consults to the general community at the event. Legal advice consults include bankruptcy, divorce and family law, employment, elder law, immigration and more.

15th and West Streets in Mineola 516-747-4070 ext.1231 [email protected]

It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to the Beatles

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy the music of the Let It Be and Hey Jude albums at The Paramount. Tickets begin at $55.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

The Everly Set

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this tribute to the Everly Brothers featuring hits like “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Suzie.” Tickets are $45.

50 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Roslyn Farmer’s Market

7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Enjoy fresh produce, pickles, pasta, seafood, hot sauces, dairy products, sweets, honey products, gourmet coffee, and more every Wednesday in Roslyn.

500 Searingtown Road, Roslyn. 631-466-8939, https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/roslyn-farmers-market/.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween Adult Night

9:00 p.m.

Enjoy skating, music from DJ Arson and DJ E-Kim, a costume contest, disco lights, and more at United Skates of America. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door. Skate rentals are $7. The event is for spooky skaters ages eighteen and over.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Ongoing

Seeing Red

On View Through Jan. 5

Enjoy this exploration of the many meanings and connotations of the color red in art. Works from artists like Andy Warhol, Gilbert Stuart, and Alexander Calder will be showcased.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.