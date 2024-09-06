Nassau County Happenings: Sept. 13 through Sept. 19

Friday, Sept. 13

Happy Hour #GirlDinner

5:00-7 p.m.

Enjoy a fabulous girls’ night out while painting a beautiful wine glass at Painting With a Twist. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at a reasonable price. Tickets are $34-$35.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny/calendar/.

Pizza Oven & Wine Blending Class

6:30 p.m.

Kick off red wine season by blind tasting four wines, perfecting your own bottle of vino, and enjoying Neapolitan pizzas from Side Hustle Bread. Reserve your spot in advance online, as seating is limited.

156 Engineers Drive, Hicksville. 516-939-9463, https://wineudesign.com/.

Comedy Night

6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of comedy with Carie Karavas, Mike Keegan, and Eric Haft at Fox Hollow. Your ticket includes a lavish buffet dinner with a seafood station, Asian Station, Mexican Station, Italian station, salad bar, grab-n-go, and premium open bar. Tickets are $99.

7725 Jericho Turnpike Woodbury. 516-921-1415, https://www.thefoxhollow.com/.

Project Thank a Cop

6:30-10:30 p.m.

The Inn at New Hyde Park is giving back to Project Thank A Cop. Project Thank A Cop encourages citizens to express their gratitude to law enforcement officers and first responders. Live music and food will be included in the $25 entry fee. All proceeds benefit Project Thank A Cop.

214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park, ptacop.org

Vintage Baseball Game

7 p.m.

Step back in time and experience baseball like it’s 1860 at the John Maccarone Memorial Stadium. This free family event is the perfect way to enjoy an evening of fun and nostalgia.

Morris Avenue, Glen Cove

Sonic Wave Journey

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy therapeutic sound frequencies played on Tibetan bowls, crystal bowls, tuning forks, bells, chimes, and more at Practice Oyster Bay. Tickets are $45, and you can register in advance.

132 South Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-2800, https://www.practiceoysterbay.com/.

Bowling For Soup: A Hangover You Don’t Deserve: 20th Anniversary Tour

7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the group best known for hits like “1985” and “Almost” on the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album. Tickets begin at $38.95.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Shilelagh Law–Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

9:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the Shilelagh Law Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Show at Mulcahey’s. You must be twenty-one or older to attend the party.

3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. 516-783-7500, info@mulcahey’s.com, https://muls.com/.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Town of Hempstead Triathalon, ½ Mile Swim, 10 Mile Bike, 3 Mile Run

8:00 a.m.

Run, bike, and swim beginning at Town Park in Point Lookout. There will be no sign-ups on the day of the race. Shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

1300 Lido Blvd, Lido Beach. 516-531-3323, https://events.elitefeats.com/24tohtri?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral.

Port Washington’s Farmers Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

All-organic farmers’ market in New York State. Produce and other artisanal food products plus a café.

Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and pastries, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, local honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors. Live music, too. Deep Roots was voted The Best Farmers Market on Long Island by the LI Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

Garvies Point Park, Garvies Point Road

The 40th Annual Harriman Cup Polo Match

10:00 a.m.

Enjoy the oldest annual polo match in the country, featuring prizes for Best Hat, Best Outfit, Best Tailgate, and Best Dog. The day includes games, an awards ceremony, a DJ, and dancing.

Plainview Road & Manchester Drive, Old Bethpage. https://www.harrimancup.org/.

Art in the Park: Impressionism

10:00 a.m.

Adults ages 18 and up can learn about impressionism and paint in nature at Hempstead Lake Park. Register in advance on Eventbrite.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Forest Bathing 2024

10:00 a.m.

Enjoy a unique walk connecting mindful awareness with natural elements at the Sands Point Preserve. Tickets are $40 for non-members and $45 for members. Pre-registration online or by phone is required.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516-570-2185, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/.

Puppy Paddle Tours

11:00 a.m.

Bring your favorite furry friend along for a guided tour of the water with the World Paddle Association. Rent a paddleboard or single or double kayak, or you can bring your own board.

1 West End Ave, Oyster Bay. 516-922-7245, https://www.thewaterfrontcenter.org/.

Street Eats & Entertainment Truck Food Festival

12:00 p.m.

Don’t miss live music, mini-golf, a bounce house, and food and drinks from over 20 different vendors on the grounds of Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair. The rain date is September 15, and admission is $11.50.

960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury. 516-247-5200, https://www.westburymusicfair.com/shows.

Birds of Prey: Presented by Sweetbriar Nature Center

1- 2:30 p.m.

Experience meeting owls, falcons and hawks and learn about the adaptations that help these awesome birds survive. Learn how humans are part of the picture and how we can help. This event is free and open to the public.

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, www.waltwhitman.org

The 90’s Band Live

6:30 p.m.

Rock out to all of your favorite 90s hits at Pattdeutsche Park in Franklin Square. There is an $8 cover charge. Authentic German food and beer on tap will be available for purchase.

1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

Disco Unlimited

7:30 p.m.

Rock out to all your favorite disco hits while enjoying tasty eats and watching some of the last summer sunsets at The Boatyard at Tobay Beach.

1 Ocean Parkway, Massapequa. 631-500-5659, https://theboatyardny.com/.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Rockville Center Farmer’s Market

7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Enjoy delicious delights from your local purveyors, including baked goods, pickles, ravioli, gourmet coffee, fish, empanadas, chicken burgers, beer, skincare, hot sauce, and more.

510 Sunrise Highway (South Side) Rockville Center. 631-466-8939, https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Great Neck

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

With 15+ weekly vendors, the Market features locally grown vegetables, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors and live music, too. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Boozy Bingo Brunch

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Head to 317 Main in Farmingdale for Bingo, bottomless mimosas, champagne, and a buffet brunch. Tickets are $45 per person, and you can purchase them in advance online.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

I Am Judit

1:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this screening of the film telling the story of Judy Sleed, a Holocaust survivor and longtime East Hampton resident and television host who passed away this summer. The documentary details the story of her painful childhood and recent work with local youth. RSVP in advance online.

100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove. 516-571-8040, https://www.hmtcli.org/.

Don Omar “Back to Reggaeton” Tour

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this rapper, singer, songwriter, and reggaeton superstar at UBS arena. Tickets begin at $60, and VIP options are available.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8050, https://ubsarena.com/.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Painting in Oils or Acrylics

9:30 a.m.

Learn to make elegant landscape paintings in oils or acrylics at the Nassau County Museum of Art. Throughout the course, you’ll learn about design, layout, color mixing, perspective, brush strokes, and more. This is the first of a six-week series.

1 Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

10th Annual Golf Classic at the Mill River Club

10:00 a.m.

Support the Planting Fields Arboretum while enjoying a beautiful day on the course at the Mill River Club. Your ticket includes golf, brunch, dinner, raffles, cocktails, and more! Donation opportunities are also available.

103 Mill River Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

Wednesday, September 18

Fall in Love With Sketching

4:00 p.m.

Learn the best practices of sketching as you stroll through Old Westbury Gardens. You will be provided with a sketch pad and pencil, and the event is free with admission.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Comedy Night at the Engeman

8:00 p.m.

Enjoy some laughs, cocktails, and good company at the Engeman Theater. Tickets are $45.

250 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Staind & Breaking Benjamin + Daughtry at Jones Beach

5:30 p.m.

Hear hit songs like “It’s Been Awhile” and “I Will Not Bow” from two of the biggest bands of the early 2000s at Jones Beach Theater. The performance will also feature Daughtry, known for hits like “Home” and “It’s Not Over.” Tickets begin at $33, and VIP seats are available.

895 Bay Parkway, Wantagh. 866-558-8568, https://jonesbeach.com/.

Crossroads Farm Benefit Dinner

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy an appetizer, drinks, and a speaker to benefit Crossroads Farm in Malverne. Tickets are $75, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

480 Hempstead Ave, Malverne. 516-341-0075, https://www.xroadsfarmliny.com/.

Taste of Thailand

7:00 p.m.

Learn to make Tai coconut curry and spring rolls at The Cooking Lab in Port Washington. Tickets are $100 and advanced registration is required.

160 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-570-0050, https://www.thecookinglabpw.com/.

Night Out Class Latin Food

7:00 p.m.

Get ready for a spicy two-hour class where you’ll learn to make sirloin empanadas, garlic chicken, black beans, plantains, dulce de leche ice cream, and more. The class will include instruction in knife skills, kitchen safety, and other hands-on culinary skills. Tickets are $130, and you can register in advance online.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Live Music: Dave Matthews Tribute

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite Dave Matthews hits performed by Brian Ripp at Beginnings Restaurant.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.