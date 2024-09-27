Happenings in Nassau County: Oct. 3 through Oct. 10

Friday, Oct. 4

Seeing Red: From Crimson to Cranberry: A Color Theory Workshop

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Enjoy this hands-on color theory and painting workshop with an emphasis on the color red at the Nassau County Museum of Art. Students will learn about paint mixing, light, and additive color. Tickets are $72 for members and $80 for non-members. Pre-registration is required.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Sunset Glow

3:00 p.m.

Create a beautiful sunset through a step-by-step process at Muse Paintbar. Wine, cocktails, and bits will be available for purchase. The fee is $40 per painter.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Oktoberfest 2024

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-13

Celebrate October with live bands, German dancing groups, authentic German cuisine, and beer all week long at Plattdeutsche Park.

1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

Wonder of the World

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-13

Don’t miss this live play in the Black Box Theater of Hofstra University about a heroine who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime after finding something shocking in her husband’s sweater drawer.

1000 Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead. https://hofstra.universitytickets.com/.

2024 Badge of Courage

7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this annual event celebrating firefighters and supporting the work of the Nassau County Fireman’s Museum and Education Center. The cocktail hour begins at 7:00 p.m.

1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Uniondale. 516-572-4177, https://ncfiremuseum.org/events/.

Dinner For Two in Puglia

7:00 p.m.

Learn to make fine Southern Italian cuisine at The Cooking Lab, including handmade orecchiette pasta and broccoli rabe with anchovies. The fee is $220 per couple.

160 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-570-0050, https://www.thecookinglabpw.com/.

The Birthday Party

Friday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and 6, 7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this immersive theatrical production at Sands Point Preserve about the life-changing journey of Lord Archibald Axel Von Finkelshorn. Reserve your tickets in advance.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. 516- 571-7901, http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/events/the-birthday-party-2/

Mandy Gonzalez in Concert

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this live performance by the actress and singer who played Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton and Nina Rosario in In the Heights. Tickets begin at $37.

720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. 516-299-3100, https://www.tillescenter.org/.

Colin Kane–Special Event

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, 8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this insult comic who loves to cross the line at The Brokerage in Bellmore. Tickets are $25.

2797 Merrick Road, Bellmore. 516-781-5233, https://brokerage.govs.com.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Friday, Oct. 4, 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy a rockin’ dance party celebrating the disco era at Mulcahy’s. Tickets begin at $23, and VIP options are available.

3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh. 516-783-7500, https://muls.com/event/gimme-gimme-disco-8

Bonjourney: John Bon Jovi and Journey Tribute Band

Friday, October 4, 9:00 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite rock anthems, dinner, and drinks at 317 Main Street. Admission is $10 online and $15 at the door. You can make reservations in advance on Opentable.com.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Port Washington’s Farmers Market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

All-organic farmers’ market in New York State. Produce and other artisanal food products plus a café.

Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Glen Cove offers locally grown vegetables, farm fresh eggs, meats and dairy, fresh baked breads and pastries, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, local honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors. Live music, too. Deep Roots was voted The Best Farmers Market on Long Island by the LI Choice Awards for the third year in a row.

Garvies Point Park, Garvies Point Road

Community Day

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Planting Fields Foundations is teaching the importance of native species, how to identify and remove invasives, and the best practices for maintaining a healthy park – or home landscape – ecosystem in this service-based workshop.

Planting Fields, Oyster Bay https://plantingfields.org/happenings/community-day-fall-2024/

Fall Colonial Fair

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this event at the Sands-Willets House featuring a potter, spinner, silversmith, petting zoo, pony rides, fire truck, classic cars, honey, live music, a Porch Raffle, food, jewelry, and more! Admission is free.

336 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington. 516-365-9074, https://www.cowneck.org/.

Yoga in the Galleries: Art & Movement With Jesse Curran

10:30 a.m.

Yogis of all levels can enjoy uplifting hatha yoga in the inspiring Heckscher Museum of Art. The fee is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Registration is recommended.

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.

Market on Main

11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Main Street Nursery is hosting a festive day full of fall fun and a curated selection of vendors serving up delicious food. Vendors include Duck Island Bread, Southdown Marketplace, 1653 Pizza Co., and Rust and Gold.

475 W. Main St., Huntington www.mainstreetnursery.com

27th Annual Covert Ave Street Fair

11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Celebrate all day long in Floral Park with vendors, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, a live DJ, raffles, inflatables, face painting, and more!

Covert Ave, Floral Park. 516-644-56515, https://covertavenuechamber.org/.

Fall Festival 2024 at North Hempstead Beach Park

12:00-5 p.m.

Take the whole family out for a 5-piece cover band, a pumpkin patch, a pumpkin maze, crafts, slime, bouncy houses, a trackless fire engine, an obstacle course, and more. You’ll need to bring your own lounge chair or blanket.

175 West Shore Road, Port Washington. 516-869-6311, https://www.pwcoc.org/events/details/fall-festival-2024-at-north-hempstead-beach-7243.

Grand Baldwin Festival

12:00 p.m.

Don’t miss food vendors, live music, an art showcase, and kids’ activities all afternoon in downtown Baldwin.

2385 Grand Ave, Baldwin. https://www.grandbaldwinfestival.com/.

Dianne Reeves at Jeanne Rimsky Theater

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the winner of the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for three consecutive recordings at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington. Tickets begin at $69.

232 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-767-1384, https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/.

Amor En Vivo

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of Latin hits at the UBS arena. Tickets begin at $59.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8050, https://ubsarena.com/.

Sunday, Oct. 6

4-mile Run/Walk For Autism

8:30 a.m.

Meet at Great Neck South High School to run, walk, and raise money for autism awareness. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

341 Lakeville Road, Lake Success. https://events.elitefeats.com/24blazingtrails?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral.

South Shore Arts Festival

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Art lovers will want to get out and about for paintings, pottery, prints, glassware, jewelry, crafts, clothing, food, and more in Freeport.

130 E. Merrick Road, Freeport. 516-573-1337, https://www.liacf.org/.

Runtoberfest 5K

9:00 a.m.

Enjoy a run that includes delicious treats, beer, and a free kiddie dash. Proceeds will support the Never Stop Running Foundation.

Cedar Creek Park, Field 4, Seaford. https://events.elitefeats.com/24runtoberfest?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral.

2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

9:00 a.m.

Help fight Alzheimer’s with a run, walk, or sponsorship opportunity in Eisenhower Park.

Eisenhower Park Lot 6, East Meadow. https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2024/NY-LongIsland?fr_id=17803&pg=entry.

Deep Roots Farmers Market in Great Neck

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

With 15+ weekly vendors, the Market features locally grown vegetables, fresh baked breads and sweets, artisan cheeses, fresh seafood, honey, prepared foods, jams, coffees, and much more. Weekly guest art and craft vendors and live music, too. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Commemorating Lives Lost & Forever Changed on 10/7

10:00 a.m.

Join the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County to commemorate the lives of those lost and tragically altered on October 7. Reflection and an installation for the commemoration will be part of the meaningful gathering.

100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove. 516-571-8040, https://www.hmtcli.org/.

Hispanic Female Artists and the Environment

10:00 a.m.

Head to Hempstead Lake Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a lecture on Hispanic female artists whose works were inspired by nature. Register through Eventbrite.

1000 Lake Drive, Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/hempsteadlake.

Huntington Village Art Walk

12:00-5 p.m.

Don’t miss this self-guided tour through the best art Huntington has to offer, including paintings, photography, jewelry, kids’ activities, prints, ceramics, and more. Start at the info table under the Paramount marquee.

Downtown Huntington. https://www.bjspokegallery.org/event/huntington-art-walk-fall-2024/.

Long Beach Art Expo Allegria Hotel

12:00-8 p.m.

Enjoy paintings, photography, digital art, drawings, and collages in the rooftop ballroom of the Allegria Hotel, where you can also take in breathtaking views of the ocean and skyline.

80 W Broadway, Long Beach. https://www.longbeachartleague.com/expo.html.

Fall Bridal Showcase

1:00-4 p.m.

Meet over 40 wedding professionals while enjoying the views at Swan Club on the Harbor. Your $10 advanced admission ticket includes appetizers, beer, wine, dessert, and coffee. Tickets are $20 at the door.

90 Glenwood Road, Roslyn. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-2024-bridal-showcase-sunday-oct-6-2024-tickets-1001575568487?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Moonlit Falls in Autumn

7:00-9 p.m.

Learn to make a beautiful autumn-inspired landscape at Painting With a Twist in Baldwin, where you can also purchase wine and beer at a reasonable price. You may not bring in your own alcohol.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Tuesday, Oct. 8

2024 Children in Bloom

12:00-2 p.m.

Don’t miss this luncheon fundraiser for the children’s programs at Old Westbury Gardens, honoring philanthropist and author Jean Shafirof in the Red Ballroom.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

NYC3

Oct. 8, 8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the hits of Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendez, Justin Timberlake, and more as they are performed by three of NYC’s top male vocalists. Tickets are $45.

50 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Roslyn Farmer’s Market

7:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Don’t miss fresh fruit, apple cider, homemade pasta, gourmet coffee, chicken burgers, hot sauce, dairy products, and more at this fresh farmer’s market in Roslyn.

Christopher Morley Park, Roslyn. https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/farmers-markets/roslyn-farmers-market/.

The Capitol Fools

7:00 p.m.

Enjoy a hilarious evening at The Performing Arts Center at Adelphi University. You’ll hear song parodies, reflections, and spoofs that poke fun at both sides of the aisle.

One South Ave, Garden City. https://www.adelphi.edu/events/the-capitol-fools/.

Wonderful Wednesday Adult Skate

9:00 p.m.

Adults ages eighteen and over can enjoy a rockin’ skate with a DJ at United Skates of America. Admission is $15, and skate rentals are $7. Tickets will only be sold at the door.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Elle King: Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this singer, songwriter, and actress known for hits like Ex’s and Oh’s at The Paramount. Tickets begin at $39.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Ongoing

Seeing Red: Renoir to Warhol

On View Through Jan. 5

Don’t miss this exploration of the meanings and connotations of the color red at the Nassau County Museum of Art. It features the work of over 70 artists, including Gilbert Stuart and Andy Warhol.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.