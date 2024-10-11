Happenings in Nassau County: Friday, Oct. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 26

Friday, Oct. 18

Soothing Sunset

3:00 p.m.

Create a breathtaking sunset at Musepaintbar, where you can paint while enjoying time with friends, family, or significant others. A complete food and drink menu will be available.

837 Franklin Ave., Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

Paint and Sip Costume Party

7:00 p.m.

Enjoy a ceramic paint night, light snacks, and beverages in costume in Franklin Square. A $5.00 deposit is required, and you’ll pay per pottery piece. The event is for party-goers ages twenty-one and over.

700 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square. 516-872-2400, https://www.myfuntimepottery.com/.

Dinner For Two: Paella in Valencia

7:00 p.m.

Learn to create this delicious Spanish dish at The Cooking Lab in Port Washington. The ticket for two chefs is $260.

160 Main St. Port Washington. 516-570-0050, https://www.thecookinglabpw.com/.

Frightful Forest Friends

7:00 p.m.

Float on over to Painting With a Twist, where you can create a be-spook painting while enjoying a fine selection of wine and beer at affordable prices. Tickets are $35-$37 per person. This event is for ghostly painters ages fifteen and up.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Friday Night Restorative Yoga

7:30 p.m.

Learn to use props, visualization, and meditation that will rejuvenate you and help you find deep healing at Here and Now Yoga. Drop-in classes are $30.

22 Verbena Ave., Floral Park. 516-440-7057, https://hereandnowyoga.com/.

Beetlejuice Skate Party

8:00 p.m.

Lace up your skates and enjoy music from the Beetlejuice soundtrack, Halloween and Top 40 hits, costumes, and cafe specials at United Skates of America. Skaters admission is $16, and skate rental is $7. Non-skaters are $6.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Marco Antonio Solis at UBS Arena

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the soulful sounds of this Mexican singer/songwriter at UBS Arena. Tickets begin at $72.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8050, https://ubsarena.com/.

Paul Virzi

Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, 8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the comedian who hosts three weekly podcasts and has performed at Madison Square Garden, The Chicago Theatre, and Carnegie Hall.

2797 Merrick Road, Bellmore. 516-781-5233, https://brokerage.govs.com.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Run to Help America Hear 5K Run/Walk

9:30 a.m.

Run, walk, or donate to help America hear in Bethpage. A one-mile family fun run/walk will take place at 9:00 a.m.

Bethpage State Park Playground, Bethpage. 516-531-3323, https://events.elitefeats.com/24hear?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral#info.

Apple Festival

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Enjoy a day of family fun, fresh produce, and vendors in Massapequa! Raffles, live music, and a selfie booth are all part of the festivities.

4755 Merrick Road, Massapequa. 516-799-2023, https://www.massapequahistoricalsociety.org/.

Morley Park Craft Fair

Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and 20, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss crafts, vendors, and free admission at Morley Park in Roslyn.

500 Searingtown Road, Roslyn. https://nassaucountyfairs.com/.

Coe Hall: Designing Nature Inside and Out

10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m.

Register in advance for your guided tour of the estate of W.R. Coe, an English immigrant who designed the home and adjoining landscape with his wife, heiress Mae Rogers Co. Elegant interiors, ironwork, and murals are all a part of the viewing experience.

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay. 516-922-9210, https://plantingfields.org/.

Senior Recognition Day

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Glen Cove Senior Center is hosting its 15th annual Senior Recognition Day to bring the seniors of the community together for a day of food and entertainment while honoring those who advocate for this demographic. Members of the Senior Center and their friends and families are invited to the celebration for refreshments, music and games.

130 Glen Street, Glen Cove 516-759-9610

Mineola Fall Festival at Mineola Memorial Park

12:00 p.m.

Get out and about in the autumn air with food trucks, music, craft beer, local wine, pumpkins, kids’ activities, and more!

195 Marcellus Road, Mineola. https://www.mineolaevents.com/events/mineola-fall-festival.

Felted Pumpkins Workshop

12:00 and 2 p.m.

View sewing tools made out of whalebone before crafting your own fall pumpkin at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/events.html.

Touch the 80’s Live

7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss live 80s New Wave music, authentic German food, and beer on tap at Plattduesche Park. The cover charge is $8.

1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

Monsters of Freestyle Pretty in Pink Edition

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy some rockin’ music while helping to raise money for breast cancer awareness at Flagstar at the Westbury Music Fair.

960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury. 516-247-5200, https://www.westburymusicfair.com/.

Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!

October 19, 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss two of the funniest names in comedy at the Tilles Center. The comedians have worked together in films like “Father of the Bride” and “The Three Amigos.” Ticket prices vary. You can also purchase a Gala Benefactor ticket that includes a cocktail reception, Gala dinner, and performance.

720 Northern Blvd, Brookville. 516-299-2752, https://www.tillescenter.org/.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Rockville Centre Farmer’s Market

7:00 a.m.

Find all your favorite locally sourced produce every Sunday in Rockville Center, where goodies include pickles, produce, ravioli, gourmet coffee, seafood, chicken burgers, baked goods, and more!

510 Sunrise Highway, Rockville Center. 631-466-8939, https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/farmers-markets/rockville-centre-farmers-market/.

LI Biennial Artists in the Galleries

12:00 p.m.

Don’t miss artists like Barbara L. Ludwig, Riccarda de Eccher, and Rosa Pinky Urmaza at the Hecksher Museum of Art. Their works are featured in the museum’s LI Biennial Exhibit, which features artists from Nassau and Suffolk whose works engage social and political issues.

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.

Kiwanis Dog Show

Check-in at 12:30 p.m. Event begins at 1p.m.

The North Shore Kiwanis Club is hosting its Kiwanis Dog Show, a fun event showcasing your best furry friend. Prizes will be given to winners in various categories. The proceeds will support the work of the North Shore Kiwanis Club that focuses their efforts on assisting children in need. Walk-ins are welcome but check with Kiwanis for available spots. For additional information email [email protected]

Garvies Point Road, Glen Cove

Italian-American Cultural Heritage Music Event

2 p.m.

The Port Washington Library is hosting jazz vocalist Danny Bacher and jazz guitarist Steve Salerno for a musical celebration of Italian-American culture. This event is made possible through the OSDIA John Michael Marino Lodge #1389 and the John Michael Marino Foundation.

1 Library Drive, Port Washington pwpl.org

Artist’s Talk: Glen Hansen

3:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this talk with artist Glen Hansen, known for his critically acclaimed architectural paintings, at the Nassau County Museum of Art. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for members. Pre-registration is required.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

An Afternoon of Doo-Wop Gold

3:00 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of uplifting Doo-Wop music in Port Washington with bands like The Mello-Kings, The Tribunes, and Randy and The Rainbows. Tickets begin at $32.

232 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-767-1384, https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/.

Bobby D. at Cassariano’s

6:00 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite songs made famous by Bobby Darin, Bobby Rydell, and Bobby Vinton, sung by Bobby D. at Cassariano’s in Mineola. You’ll also hear your favorite Neil Diamond and Tom Jones hits.

348 East Jericho Turnpike, Mineola. 516-280-8990, https://cassariano.crave.it/.

The Legendary Wailers Featuring Junior Marvin

7:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this group carrying on the legacy of Bob Marley and The Wailers at The Paramount. Tickets begin at $22.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

OcTubafest Presented by Hofstra University’s Department of Music

7:00 p.m.

Join the Hofstra University Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble for a fabulous evening of music at the Helene Fortunoff Theater.

1000 Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead. 516-463-6600, https://www.hofstra.edu/.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Craft & Coffee

10:00 a.m.

Head to Hempstead Lake State Park to paint woodcuts and sip coffee with new friends. Register in advance on Eventbrite.

Eagle Avenue, West Hempstead. 516-766-1029, https://parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?lct=0&r=9.

A Taste of Thanksgiving Cooking Class

6:00 p.m.

Learn to make delicious recipes for Thanksgiving at this exciting event at 317 Main Street! The menu includes Hassleback sweet potatoes, stuffing, twice-baked potatoes, pumpkin ravioli, turkey croquettes, and candy bar pie.

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Comedy Night

8:00 p.m.

Get your giggles on at the Engemean Theater, where you’ll also enjoy cocktails and fun. Tickets are $45.

50 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Tai Chi in the Gardens

4:00 p.m.

Improve your mental and physical health by practicing Tai Chi in the beautiful backdrop of Old Westbury Gardens. Tickets are $23, and members enjoy a $15 discount.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Night Out Fall Cooking

7:00 p.m.

Celebrate the start of the cold-weather cooking season at The Well-Seasoned Chef, where you’ll make pumpkin ravioli, butternut squash soup, parmesan risotto, pan-roasted chicken, apple tart, and pumpkin ice cream.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Cocktails and Murder Mystery Dinner: Death of A Gangster

7:00 p.m.

Join Beginnings Restaurant for a three-course dinner complete with wine or beer as well as your chance to help solve a gang-tastic mystery!

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Cats and Candy Corn

Noon to 3 p.m.

The Bristal at Westbury in conjunction with the Patricia H. Ladew Foundation are hosting Cats and Candy Corn, an interactive cat adoption event. Adoptable cats of various ages will be available. Attendees can learn about how the Seniors for Seniors program is helping senior citizens rediscover the joys of animal companionship. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 21.

The Bristal at Westbury, 117 post Ave., Westbury RSVP with [email protected]

Ongoing

Places in Galicia

On View Through Nov. 10

Don’t miss this collection of oil paintings exploring Jewish life in historical Galacia, a former province of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. While you’re there, view the many photographs, displays, artifacts, and footage in the Museum’s permanent collection.

100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove. 516-571-8040, https://www.hmtcli.org/

Oyster Bay: My Home

On View Through March 2, 2025

Don’t miss this exhibition featuring landscape paintings, photographs, and drawings exploring the changing landscape of Oyster Bay.

30 West Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-6808, https://raynhamhallmuseum.org/.