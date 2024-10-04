Nassau County Happenings: Oct. 11 through Oct. 17

Friday, Oct. 11

Long Island Fall Festival

Friday-Monday, Oct. 11-14

Get out and about in Huntington, where you’ll enjoy live music, a carnival, a beer & wine pavilion, over 300 vendors, and so much more all weekend long!

Prime Avenue and Route 25A, Huntington. https://biz.huntingtonchamber.com/events/details/long-island-fall-festival-2024-3413.

Oktoberfest 2024

Through Oct. 13

Enjoy the last weekend to celebrate October with live bands, German dancing groups, authentic German cuisine, and beer at Plattdeutsche Park.

1132 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square. 516-354-3131, https://www.parkrestaurant.com/.

Latinas Who Conquered Hollywood

12 – 1:30 p.m.

The Port Washington Public Library is hosting a lecture, Latinas Who Conquered Hollywood, as part of the library’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Adjunct Professor and TV and film historian Sal St. George will present a multimedia presentation celebrating the iconic Latina Hollywood Stars who paved the way for so many other Latina Actresses during the history of Motion Pictures.

1 Library Dr., Port Washington. pwpl.org

Happy Hour! Craft Brew

5:00-7 p.m.

Enjoy a boo-tiful evening of art with friends at Painting With a Twist in Baldwin. You’ll create a Halloween-themed painting and enjoy an affordable selection of wine and beer.

855 Merrick Road, Baldwin. 516-401-8846, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/baldwin-ny

Nicki Minaj II Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour

9:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening with the singer of hit songs like “Superbass” and “Starships” at the UBS Arena. Tickets begin at $92.

2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont. 516-460-8050, https://ubsarena.com/.

Friday Night Improv Class

7:30 p.m.

Head to Here and Now Yoga in Floral Park to experience short-form improv games, embrace creativity, and enjoy some stress relief. Drop-in classes are $30.

22 Verbena Ave, Floral Park. 516-440-7057, https://hereandnowyoga.com/.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Seaford Farmer’s Market

7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite goodies every Saturday in Seaford, including baked goods, chicken burgers, empanadas, sweets, seafood, beer, and more.

Corner of Washington Ave and Sunrise Highway, Seaford. https://longislandgrowersmarket.com/farmers-markets/seaford-farmers-market/.

Champs Sports Run Club

8:00 a.m.

Enjoy a scenic 5K beginning in Eisenhower Park, followed by giveaways, light bites, refreshments, a DJ, and more.

1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow. https://events.champssports.com/runclubnyc/source_media.

Run/Walk/Praise

9:00 a.m.

Enjoy a family-friendly walk or run, music, dance, fitness, face painting, and more to benefit the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County.

Baldwin Harbor Park, Baldwin. https://events.elitefeats.com/24runwalkpraise?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral

2024 Engineering Trail Weekend

Saturday-Monday, Oct. 12-14, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Celebrate the wonders of engineering with the Cradle of Aviation Museum, where you can check out drones, flying cars, and other future technology at the new exhibit, “Engineering of the Future.” The event is free with museum admission.

Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Garden City. 516-572-4111, https://www.cradleofaviation.org/.

Long Beach Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss a fun-filled fall weekend that includes a Vendor Village, costume parade, wine & food tent, bounce house, carousel, hay ride, costume contest, and more.

Kennedy Plaza, Long Beach. 516-705-7414, https://www.longbeachny.gov/.

Diwali Bazaar at Long Island Marriott

10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Don’t miss South Asian designer dresses, games, toys, jewelry, raffle prizes, and vendors all day long at the Long Island Marriott.

101 James Doolittle Blvd, Uniondale. https://allevents.in/uniondale/diwali-bazaar-at-long-island-marriott/200027206198639.

Eisenhower Park Craft Fair

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Enjoy crafts, vendors, and more all weekend long at Eisenhower Park.

Eisenhower Park Field 8, Westbury. 516-442-6000, https://nassaucountyfairs.com/.

Historic Oyster Bay Walking Tour

10:00 a.m.

Don’t miss this stroll through Historic Oyster Bay, where you’ll view historic sites and hear fascinating stories. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members.

30 West Main Street, Oyster Bay. 516-922-6808, https://raynhamhallmuseum.org/.

Long Island TCG Show Monthly Marketplace

11:00 a.m.

Enjoy prizes, rare finds, and community at the Hilton Long Island/Huntington.

598 Broadhollow Road, Melville. 516-395-2773, https://www.litcgshow.com/tickets.

7th Annual Benefit Regatta

12:00 p.m.

Enjoy a regatta to raise money to support The Waterfront Center in Oyster Bay. Non-sailors can also join in the fun, as there will be a viewing platform and after-party.

1 West End Ave, Oyster Bay. 516-922-SAIL, https://www.thewaterfrontcenter.org/.

Korean Culture Day

2:00 p.m.

Celebrate Korean Culture at Old Westbury Gardens, where you’ll enjoy cultural performances, food, and music. The event is free with general admission to the gardens.

71 Old Westbury Road, Westbury. 516-333-0048, https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/.

Harbor Haunts Walking Tour

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Enjoy a tour complete with tales of hauntings on Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor. Register in advance online. The fee is $15 and $10 for museum members.

301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor. 631-367-3418, https://www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/events.html.

Marmalade Sky

7:30-9 p.m.

Enjoy this colorful event at Muse Paintbar, in which you’ll learn how to paint a gorgeous sunset step-by-step. Tickets are $40, and a food and drink menu is available.

837 Franklin Ave, Garden City. 888-607-6873, https://www.musepaintbar.com/.

The Ultimate Halloween Season Night Out: The Birthday Party

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Sands Point Preserve is hosting an exclusive, immersive theatrical production, The Birthday Party, held in a secluded, opulent mansion. Guests will be blindfolded and escorted to a secret location on the Sands Point Preserve property, Villa Vanitas, where you will celebrate the enigmatic Lord Archibald Axel Von Finkelshorn Chatterton’s 30th birthday. He is a witless charmer on the cusp of a life-changing revelation, and you’re invited to witness his journey on a night that promises to be unforgettable and delightfully unpredictable.

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point. http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/

Johnny Mathis at Westbury Music Fair

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the legendary Johnny Mathis at Westbury Music Fair, where he will be performing hits like “Chances Are” and “Misty.” Tickets begin at $64.

960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury. 516-247-5200, https://www.westburymusicfair.com/.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Artist in the Gallery

3:00 p.m.

Don’t miss a visit with Louise P. Sloane, known for her work in minimalism and color. The event is free with museum admission.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

Wonder of the World

Through Oct. 13

Don’t miss the last chance to catch this live play in the Black Box Theater of Hofstra University about a heroine who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime after finding something shocking in her husband’s sweater drawer.

1000 Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead. https://hofstra.universitytickets.com/.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

A Band Called Honalee

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the sounds of this modern folk trio inspired by Peter, Paul, and Mary at the Engeman. They will be playing your favorite folk hits from the 70s and 80s.

50 Main Street, Northport. 631-261-2900, https://www.engemantheater.com/.

Stand-Up University Graduation Show

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event at The Brokerage Comedy Club featuring graduates of The Original Stand-Up University as well as The Brokerage’s own professors! General admission is $14.

2797 Merrick Road, Bellmore. 516-781-5233, https://brokerage.govs.com.

HMTC Book Club-Karolina’s Twins by Ronald Balson

1:00 p.m.

Enjoy this virtual event presented by The Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County, telling the story of Lena Woodward, who escaped from Nazi-occupied Poland.

100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove. 516-571-8040, https://www.hmtcli.org/.

Pet Parade & Costume Competition

5:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this free event at Hicks Nurseries in which your furry friend can win a prize, show off their costume, and meet Otto the Ghost. To help support pets throughout Nassau County, bring pet food, new toys, cat litter, leashes, and other items to the event to donate to Long Island Cares.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury. 516-334-0066, https://hicksnurseries.com/experiences/.

Billy Joel & Elton John Music Bingo

7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss a themed bingo celebrating your knowledge of pop piano at 317 Main Street. A $20 ticket includes two bingo cards. The $30 Bottomless option includes Sangria & Blue Point Toasted Lager. Winners receive a prize!

317 Main Street, Farmingdale. 516-512-5317, https://www.317mainstreet.com/events/.

Jesse McCartney: All’s Well Tour Part II

8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss the singer, songwriter, and actor known for hits like “Beautiful Soul” and “Because You Live.” Tickets begin at $34.

370 New York Ave, Huntington. 631-673-7300, https://www.paramountny.com/.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

The Thrill of Writing

6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Roslyn Library is hosting an evening with local thriller and horror writers. During this event, patrons will learn about the authors’ writing process and where they get their ideas. They will also have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of books. Roslyn resident and author of ‘The Hunt for Xanadu’ and ‘Nowhere to Run,’ Elyse Salpeter will be the moderator. Salpeter will be joined by four other thriller and horror writers.

2 Paper Mill Road, Roslyn. bryantlibrary.org

Thursday, Oct. 17

Wine Walkaround With Nicole Bartoline

6:00 p.m.

Don’t miss this event at Spuntino, featuring live music, chef-prepared bites, and curated wines. The event is $45 per person.

1002 Old Country Road, Garden City. 516-228-5200, https://www.spuntinowinebar.com/.

Brazilian Seafood Stew

7:00 p.m.

Make a delicious stew with rice at The Cooking Lab in Port Washington. The class is $100 per person.

160 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-570-0050, https://www.thecookinglabpw.com/.

Little Italy Night

7:00 p.m.

Create a delicious Italian dinner from scratch, including Fresh From the Garden Bruschetta, Three Cheese Garlic Bread, Hand Made Ravioli, Basil Pesto, and Tiramisu. Tickets are $130 per person.

45 New Hyde Park Road, Garden City. 516-488-1008, https://www.thewellseasonedchef.com/.

Live Music: Pirate Party With Paul Cuthbert

7:00 p.m.

Celebrate the season at Beginnings Restaurant with hit songs made famous by Zack Brown, Jimmy Buffet, and Kenny Chesney. The evening also includes food and drink specials, as well as pirate costume prizes.

1986 Park Street, Atlantic Beach. 516-239-7483, https://www.beginningsrestaurant.com/.

Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal: Celebrating 30 Years of Friendship

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a musical evening with Anthony Rapp & Adam Pascal, the original stars of RENT. Both have extensive Broadway careers and will be presenting a night of hits you won’t forget!

232 Main Street, Port Washington. 516-767-1384, https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/.

Thankful Thursday Adult Night

9:00 p.m.

Enjoy music from DJ E-Kim, $15 admission, and $7 skate rentals at United Skates of America. The event is for skaters ages 18 and older.

1278 Hicksville Road, Seaford. 516-795-5474, https://www.unitedskates.com/.

Ongoing

Louis Comfort Tiffany

On View through Jan. 5

Enjoy the impressionist-inspired still-lifes and colorful landscapes of Louis Comfort Tiffany at the Nassau County Museum of Art. An anonymous donor generously supplied the collection of 26 paintings.

One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor. 516-484-9338, https://nassaumuseum.org/.

The Body Politic: Long Island Biennial 2024

On View Through Jan. 19

Enjoy this juried exhibition featuring the works of 60 talented Long Island artists. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 12:00-5 p.m.

2 Prime Ave, Huntington. 631-380-3230, https://www.heckscher.org/.