New play set in Port Washington premieres at Landmark on Main Street

An original comedy classic, Cocktail Blues: A Tale of the Jazz Age, will take audiences back in time to the roaring 1920s. The new play is set in Port Washington and is in the style of an old-time radio show.

The play will premiere at Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Landmark on Main Street on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m., and will be streamed live online.

Cocktail Blues tells the story of a newly wealthy family who rent a place for the summer on Long Island’s Gatsby-era Gold Coast. Flappers, jazz music and cocktails are all the rage, but Prohibition is in full force. Will trying to make a splash in high society boost their daughter’s chances for romance, or tangle the family up with bootleggers and land them behind bars?

A cast of 17 performers will bring various, vivid characters to life with songs and sound effects created on stage.

The performance will also feature period-style station breaks between acts, similar to those heard on the radio in the 1920s.

Cocktail Blues is the Landmark Radio Theater’s seventh production overall and the third to present an original story set in historic Port Washington.

The Landmark Radio Theater is a co-production of Landmark on Main Street and Expressive Elocution, supported by HEARTS Port Washington.

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.landmarkonmainstreet.org/event/landmark-radio-theater-cocktail-blues/