“Fright Takes Flight” at American Airpower Museum Halloween party

“Fright Takes Flight” is how the American Airpower Museum describes its upcoming Halloween Party in their “haunted hangar,” complete with a World War II Flying Tiger and many other frightful warbirds to keep enemy spirits at bay.

Long Island’s only flying military aviation museum is having its Haunted Hangar Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at American Airpower Museum Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway in Farmingdale.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, costumed museum volunteers will hand out treats as kids go door to door in the safety of Hangar 3.

Little goblins and parents alike will mingle with ghosts, ghouls, skeletons, vampires, witches and zombies inside the Museum’s spooky home, which has been decorated and creatively transformed into a haunted house complete with dry ice fog, spider webs, flying bats and new frights at every turn.

The Haunted Hangar Halloween Party includes a tour of the Haunted Bomber and the Maze of Terror. Parents and children can also ride the Travesty Tram around Hangar 3.

Dress your kids (12 and under) to compete in the costume contest. A special prize will be given to just one kid wearing the best costume. Adults are encouraged to dress up in horrific outfits too, which will add to the festive atmosphere. Lots of spooky music like John Zacherley’s “Monster Mash” for grownup ghouls who like to dance!

Admission to the American Airpower Museum’s Haunted Hangar Halloween Party is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors & veterans, $10 for children ages 5 to 12. AAM members, active military/guard/reserves, free with ID.

For more information call 631-293-6398, Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or www.americanairpowermuseum.org.