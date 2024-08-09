Spring Shabu-Shabu: A hands-on dining experience

Japanese hot pot, or nabe, is a popular communal dining experience centered around simmering pots of broth. Diners cook an assortment of ingredients, such as thinly sliced meats, vegetables, and tofu, directly in the bubbling broth at the table. This interactive meal not only emphasizes fresh, seasonal produce but also fosters a sense of togetherness. Common varieties include sukiyaki, with its sweet soy-based sauce, and shabu-shabu, featuring a lighter broth.

Spring Shabu-Shabu, one of the newest restaurants to open in Westbury, offers a distinctive dining experience where patrons craft their own hot pot creations. Eschewing traditional menus and servers, guests select from an array of fresh ingredients to build their personalized hot pot right at the table.

Upon entering, diners are greeted by a vibrant assortment of vegetables, from kale and spinach to chard and mustard greens, complemented by mushrooms, noodles, and fishcakes. This colorful spread resembles a bustling farmers market, but with a twist—here, you choose your ingredients and create a hot pot masterpiece in your personal pot.

The shabu-shabu experience, popular in Korea and Japan, shines in Westbury, where thinly sliced meats and vegetables are cooked in a flavorful broth. The term “shabu-shabu” imitates the gentle ‘swish-swish’ sound of stirring ingredients, enhancing the interactive dining experience.

“We want to create a space where people can enjoy a meal with exceptional quality and unlimited creativity,” Jonathan Lee, managing partner, said. “Spring Shabu-Shabu focuses on providing a clean, healthy dining experience where you leave feeling empowered, satisfied, and like you got your money’s worth.”

Beyond flavor, shabu-shabu emphasizes healthy eating through steaming and boiling, which preserves nutrients. It’s a wholesome indulgence that highlights fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Spring Shabu-Shabu encourages creativity and connection, allowing diners of all ages to customize their meals. Whether you prefer your meat tender or rare, the interactive process adds fun to dining with family and friends.

Meat like beef, chicken, pork, tripe, lamb, and dumplings, ordered separately, are available for an additional fee.

You do not have to wait for the end of your meal to enjoy a delightful cup or cone of matcha, vanilla, or swirled soft serve. This simple self-serve treat works just as well as a palate cleanse between changing the flavor of your hot pot with the massive variety of seasonings and sauces as it does to top off the meal for dessert. Beverage offerings include soju, sake, beer, wine, whiskey, and soft drinks.

There is plenty of parking in the dining complex. Spring Shabu Shabu is open daily for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (starting at $19.95). Dinner hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and from 5 to 10 p.m. from Friday to Sunday (starting at $22.95). The last seating is 30 minutes before closing time. There is special pricing for children under the age of 10 years old.

Spring Shabu-Shabu, formerly Joe’s Crab Shack, is located at 1195 Corporate Drive in Westbury. For reservations, menus, and more information, visit www.springshabu.com/westbury or call 516-385-5565. Additional locations are in Flushing, Queens, and Boston, MA.