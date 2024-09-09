Upcoming star in country music scene returns to perform on LI

Michael James, a Massapequa native and rising star in the country music scene, returned home this month to put on a concert for his fellow Long Islanders.

James performed at The Warehouse located at 203 Broadway in Amityville. The room was packed wall-to-wall with friends, family and fans who came to support James and see him perform.

Growing up near the beach on the south shore of Long Island, James’ love for country music was sparked when he attended a Kenny Chesney concert with his father, Lawrence, at the age of 13.

However, the singer did not pursue a path in music until a few years later, when multiple concussions ended his athletic pursuits of football and basketball.

James said it was country music that helped him find himself again.

Determined to pursue his passion for music, Michael saved up money from part-time jobs and bought a guitar at the age of 19, teaching himself how to play through YouTube tutorials. When the time came to fully commit himself to music, James said he was ready. “I felt the calling and I knew it was time for me to move down to Nashville.”

James has been in Nashville for over two years pursuing his dreams in music, and is quickly gaining traction as a rising star. The singer has opened up for country acts like LOCASH, Restless Road and Carolyn Miller.

James has released singles in the past, but this year released his first album, Good News, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of hits. One song from the album, Road I Wanna Ride, has over 100,000 hits on its own. The album came together over the course of the last year, said James, who was helped in the process by fellow singer-songwriters Scott Loewen and Holdyn Barder.

“My inspiration was turning from party-style country music to faith-based music as my life moved more in that direction. We started getting in the rooms every day writing songs. We wrote hundreds of songs, some terrible songs, just to get ten of them,” James said with a smile. The album came together over the course of the previous year, and was released at the end of June 2024.

James’ favorite songs include the titular track Good News. “It could be a country song, could be a Christian song. I like how it can swing both ways. I love those two genres and how the song can be both,” he said. God Bless My Mama, which James wrote with Loewen, also holds a special place in his heart. “It’s a special one we got to share.”

Being back on Long Island was an odd sensation for James.

“It’s cool! It’s weird driving through my old neighborhood and seeing how much things have changed.” he said. “I got to see some people I was close with, too, which is really special.” The singer was anxious to perform in front of family and friends. “It’s weird to perform in front of people I know. I’m much more comfortable performing in front of strangers.”

James’ father was in the crowd alongside his mother and siblings. “I am so incredibly proud of [Michael],” he said. “He doesn’t party or go out. All of his time is dedicated to working, and making this a reality for him. He’s going on radio shows, interviews… people are recognizing him and streaming his music all over the country.”

Scott Loewen and Holdyn Barder warmed up the crowd for James, performing a mix of personal work and covers.

Loewen, a native of Alberta, Canada, helped James write a few songs, including As Time Goes On and Simple Like That. Loewen has pitched songs to other artists, including Jelly Roll, who has over 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The artist specializes in faith-based music and is working on launching his own music soon.