Huntington Cinema Arts Centre presents “The Cannon of Peace” on Sept. 21

The Huntington Cinema Arts Centre is showing “The Cannon of Peace” on Sept. 21 to celebrate the United Nation’s International Day of Peace.

Alveare Cinema and RAI Documentary Films offer “The Cannon of Peace,” a documentary inspired by Niccolò Paganini and his violin, which he named “My Cannon.”

Alveare Cinema visited Paganini’s hometown of Pazzo Tursi, Genoa, Italy, where they met Maestro Alberto Giordano, a master luthier, thirteen-year-old violin prodigy Samuele Palumbo, and saw a copy of the original instrument from 1700 made by the skilled hands of the luthier Guarnieri del Gesù which belonged to Paganini.

This extraordinary history of Paganini and his violin introduces stories of artisanry, second chances, musical genius, human struggles, failures, successes and people making a real difference in the lives of others.

Music from the violin will conclude the documentary film, which will be broadcast on the RAI networks in Italy and Italian parts of Switzerland on the same day as the screening at the Cinema Arts Center.

Inspired by the film “The Cannon of Peace,” Alevare Cinema is creating a network with contributions from musicians, poets, writers, philosophers, actors, directors, singers and scientists to reach personalities across the world of international culture. Each of them will make his/her contribution to the realization of fulfilling a different world built on harmony between peoples against violence, weapons and wars.

Alveare Cinema said the following have already joined its network: the Cinema Arts Centre of Huntington, Long Island, New York, a reference point for New York culture, Pressenza International News Agency with 28 offices around the world, The Pablo Casals Foundation (Barcelona), UNESCO Transdisciplinary Chair in Human Development and Culture of Peace of the University of Florence, ANAC – The National Association of Film Authors, The Municipality of Guernica (Spain) – city symbol of the horrors of war that inspired the famous painting of the same name by Picasso, The Barcelona Soccer Club, The cultural cooperative ABACUS, The University of Girona (Spain), The non-profit Art Without Borders in Pasco, Washington.

“This initiative was born from our association Alveare Social, a non-profit organization, recognized for its social commitment with the CiviEuropaeo Award organized by the Bureau of the European Parliament,” Alveare Cinema said in a press release.

“A Cannon of Peace” is an Italian documentary with English subtitles, directed by Paolo Bianchini. A post-film Zoom panel discussion is taking place with Alberto Giordano, Samuele Palumbo, Bianchini, Superintendent of Teatro Massimo, Palermo Sicily Maestro Marco Betta, Director of Massimo Youth Orchestra Maestro Michele DeLuca and House of Spirit and Air founder Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori.

For ticket information, visit cinemaartscentre.org