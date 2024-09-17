Temple Beth Sholom presents “Artists on Antisemitism II”

Temple Beth Sholom of Roslyn Heights, 81 Leonard Gallery of Tribecca, and the Jewish Art Salon, a New York City-based international network dedicated to contemporary Jewish visual art, are presentiong Artists on Antisemitism II, a survey of Jewish artists’ responses to the current global surge of antisemitism.

The exhibit featuring works from the 81 Leonard Gallery’s “Artists on Antisemitism” show and will run at the temple through the fall.

The exhibit features artists of varying nationalities, familial histories and levels of religiosity.

According to the curators, duality emerges in the exhibit between those cautiously reflecting on traumatic narratives and those driving forward with courage and optimism. The works on view form a spectrum between these two points of view, with many artists exploring the gray areas in the middle.

The exhibit’s featured artists: Maxwell Bauman, Isaac Ben-Aharon, Siona Benjamin, Diane Britt, Lenore Mizrachi Cohen, Dan Harris, Marina Heintze, Judith Joseph, Jeremy Kagan, Ronit Levin Delgado, Tobi Kahn, Akiva Listman, Richard McBee, Carol Oster, Nancy Pantirer, Mark Podwal, Leah Raab, Israel Rabinowitz, Archie Rand, Joan Roth, Hannah Rothbard, Miri Sasson, Ruth Schreiber, Irina Sheynfeld, Joel Silverstein, Ali Shrago-Spechler, Susan May Tell, Yona Verwer and Mike Wirth.

The show is curated by Bat-Sheva Slavin, Hannah Rothbard, Nancy Pantirer, Yona Verwer and Judith Joseph.

It will run through the fall at Temple Beth Sholom’s Hyams Museum, 401 Roslyn Rd., Roslyn Heights, NY, and is open to the public.

Please contact the synagogue office at 516-621-2288 or email [email protected] for further information.