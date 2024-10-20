Election Guide Steve Rhoads Senate District 10.31

A firefighter, County Legislator and public safety advocate, Steve Rhoads was elected to the state Senate in 2022.

He is also an attorney for first responders. He was elected to the Nassau County Legislature in 2015,.

As a legislator, Rhoads created the Office of the Crime Victim Advocate to protect the most vulnerable people. To protect children and families, he expanded the Rave Panic Alarm System to better equip schools and houses of worship during emergencies.

As a Wantagh Volunteer Firefighter, Steve Rhoads and his unit were honored for their heroism during Superstorm Sandy and its aftermath. A successful attorney in private practice and former deputy bureau chief in the Office of the Nassau County Attorney.

Roads resides in Bellmore with his wife of 25 years. He is a graduate of Hofstra University Law School, SUNY Albany, and Wantagh Public Schools.

He is the director of the Youth Ministry Program at St. Pius X Parish in Plainview and is a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, the Wantagh-Seaford Homeowners’ Association, Bellmore Lions, the Nassau County Bar Association, and the Nassau County Police Emerald Society.

Party affiliation: Republican and Conservative

Top 3 issues:

My job is to be your voice in the New York State Senate. It’s a job I take seriously and work tirelessly to accomplish.

Thanks to Democratic one-party rule in our State, New York is #1 in taxes. We are #4 in spending. We have the second worst business climate in the Nation according to Forbes magazine. We lead the country in outward migration, losing 1.5 million people to other states in just the last 10 years – not because people want to leave….but because many can’t afford to stay.

The 340,000 residents I’m privileged to represent want the same things: safe streets; good schools and opportunities for our kids and grandkids to build a life and achieve success. That fight for common sense and for the American Dream is one I take to the floor of the Senate every day.

Public safety should be the government’s first responsibility and is my first priority. Unfortunately, New York has seen an increase in violent crime brought about by lax bail laws and heightened gang activity from an influx of migrants into New York City and surrounding communities.

We must stop this pandemic of lawlessness gripping cities and suburbs alike by untying the hands of law enforcement and restoring judicial discretion to set bail and to share information with other law enforcement agencies.

This trend of violent crime can be reversed by restoring judicial discretion, ending sanctuary status and giving law enforcement the tools it needs to keep us safe.

Second, inflation, housing costs and explosive government spending have contributed to both residents and businesses choosing to find opportunities in other states. Affordability, economic development and our increasing tax burden must be addressed for New York to survive.

We can reverse this outward trend by addressing runaway spending, the primary driver of inflation. We must also create sustainable jobs in both existing industries and new technologies by providing new educational pathways for vocational training.

Lastly, streamlining regulations and creating a more attractive business climate in New York will lead to job creation and economic growth.

Lastly, quality of life is of the utmost importance. Long Island faces numerous challenges, such as the Grumman Plume, protection of our sole source aquifer, storm resiliency, traffic congestion, protections against overdevelopment, maintenance of local control of zoning, and other areas that have a substantial impact on day-to-day life.

These challenges require steady and consistent leadership and bipartisan attention.