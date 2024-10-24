Election Guide: State Senate District 7 candidate Kim Keiserman

Party affiliation: Democrat

Bio: From her role as co-president of AGATE of Port Washington to her work on the board of the Port Washington Parent Resource Center, Kim Keiserman has supported local families and fought to get our children the education they deserve and our schools the support they need.

As the president of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation, Keiserman helped secure major funding from Nassau County for long-needed capital improvements to preserve and strengthen our public parkland.

Keiserman began her career as a high school social studies teacher and later crafted resources to help teachers create inclusive classrooms, promote religious literacy, and combat religious bigotry and bullying.

Keiserman is a 23-year Port Washington resident and is married with two daughters.

Keiserman’s top issues:

According to Keiserman’s campaign website, her priorities include public safety, reproductive rights, investing in public education, lowering taxes and increasing affordability, protecting our environment, combating hatred and discrimination, freedom, democracy and voting rights.

Keiserman said she’ll champion legislation that expands access to reproductive services and medication, empowers providers to offer comprehensive care, addresses pre-and post-natal needs, tackles maternal mortality issues, and guarantees rights for patients and providers.

Keiserman said she would fight against any cuts to District 7 schools and ensure our kids and parents are getting the resources they deserve from Albany so we can keep our schools strong.

Keiserman said she will lead efforts to enact bipartisan legislation to ensure universities enforce their codes of conduct and provide a safe learning environment for Jewish students and all community members as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Information gathered from Kim Keiserman’s campaign website, kimkeiserman.com