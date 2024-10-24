Election Guide: State Senate District 7 candidate Jack Martins

District consists of New Hyde Park, the Willistons, Roslyn, Great Neck, Port Washington, Manhasset, Glen Cove, Oyster Bay, Syosset, Jericho, Mineola, Old Westbury and Brookville

Political affiliation: Republican and Conservative

Bio: Jack M. Martins and his wife Paula are the proud parents of four daughters.

He holds a degree from American University and a juris doctor from St. John’s University School of Law. He is an attorney at Harris Beach PLLC as well as a successful business owner.

As a public official, Martins was elected for a fourth term to the state Senate in November 2022, having previously served the 7th Senate District on Long Island from 2011 to 2017.

Before his senatorial tenure, Martins served as mayor of Mineola, spearheading initiatives that transformed their downtown into a trailblazing, transit-oriented development hub.

He helped develop the village’s master and debt management plans and recalibrated its tax base.

Martins has also received awards from many Long Island nonprofits, was named a Long Island Business News “40 Under 40” and was most recently added to their “Most Powerful Influencers” list in 2023.

Sen. Jack Martins’ top issues:

According to Martins’ campaign website, Martins’ priorities include the national migrant crisis, antisemitism, crime and safety, housing, congestion pricing and cost of living.

Martins said Democrat majorities in the State Senate and Assembly are now controlled by New York City’s radical, “progressives” who are working overtime to make sure our suburbs no longer have a voice in Albany.

Martins said he wants to hold Democrats accountable for their constant assault on our communities.

Martins said, as state senator, he helped usher in a new era for New York, one that delivered cooperation, on-time budgets, and the lowest state taxes in over 50 years.

Information gathered from Jack Martins’ campaign website, martinsforsenate.com