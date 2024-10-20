Election Guide Lisa Lin Senate District 5 10.31

A Merrick resident and a mother of two young children, Lisa Lin began her career in public service following her graduation from John Jay College, where she worked with justice-involved youth to reintegrate into their communities through job training and educational programs and connecting them with opportunities.
Lin went on to graduate from Saint John’s University School of Law and for the past 10 years has continued to work in public service.
She currently serves as the supervising court attorney, overseeing a team of court attorneys and playing a crucial role in managing a court that handles over 30,000 criminal cases annually.
Political Party Affiliation: Democrat
As someone raising a family in Nassau County, I understand the challenges my neighbors face. Long Island has become unaffordable for too many, and too many are struggling.
The Smart Growth Community Planning Program empowers local communities to develop innovative ways to tackle issues like how to create more affordable housing.
It provides financial assistance to complete community-led projects that tackle these big issues. Funds are available through the Environmental Protection Fund. Steve Rhoads voted against $400 million for that fund this year alone.
2) Public Safety
I have been an attorney in the criminal justice system for over a decade and I know what it takes to keep communities safe and hold people accountable. I will fully fund law enforcement as well as address the recruitment crisis they have been facing by also advocating for pension reform.
They must have the staff and resources to keep us safe. I will focus on getting illegal guns off our streets and support community-based programs that prevent crime before it happens. Our elected officials must also strive to build strong bonds with law enforcement across our communities instead of division and fear.
3) Reproductive Freedom
I am determined to ensure that New York State continues to be a bastion of reproductive freedom. That begins with making abortion a constitutional right at the state level and ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to the full range of reproductive healthcare services, including contraception, prenatal care, and abortion services.
This also means increasing funding for family planning clinics and ensuring that these services are available in underserved areas.
We also have a responsibility to protect healthcare providers from harassment, intimidation, violence and any punitive measures other states may have attempted to put in place to limit our fellow American citizens from traveling to our state to receive these healthcare services.
Steve Rhoads voted against legislation to establish those protections.