Election Guide Lisa Lin Senate District 5 10.31

Top Three Issues:



1) Affordability

As someone raising a family in Nassau County, I understand the challenges my neighbors face. Long Island has become unaffordable for too many, and too many are struggling.

Young people, seniors and veterans are getting priced out. I will work to eliminate wasteful spending and prioritize putting money back into the pockets of working families. I will work to tax huge wealth corporations who are buying up single family homes to speculate on the housing market.

We need responsible leaders in Albany who will put solutions before partisan fighting and empower local communities to address their needs. Senator Rhoads has fallen short of that.

The Smart Growth Community Planning Program empowers local communities to develop innovative ways to tackle issues like how to create more affordable housing.

It provides financial assistance to complete community-led projects that tackle these big issues. Funds are available through the Environmental Protection Fund. Steve Rhoads voted against $400 million for that fund this year alone.

2) Public Safety

I have been an attorney in the criminal justice system for over a decade and I know what it takes to keep communities safe and hold people accountable. I will fully fund law enforcement as well as address the recruitment crisis they have been facing by also advocating for pension reform.

They must have the staff and resources to keep us safe. I will focus on getting illegal guns off our streets and support community-based programs that prevent crime before it happens. Our elected officials must also strive to build strong bonds with law enforcement across our communities instead of division and fear.

3) Reproductive Freedom

I am determined to ensure that New York State continues to be a bastion of reproductive freedom. That begins with making abortion a constitutional right at the state level and ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to the full range of reproductive healthcare services, including contraception, prenatal care, and abortion services.

This also means increasing funding for family planning clinics and ensuring that these services are available in underserved areas.

We also have a responsibility to protect healthcare providers from harassment, intimidation, violence and any punitive measures other states may have attempted to put in place to limit our fellow American citizens from traveling to our state to receive these healthcare services.

Steve Rhoads voted against legislation to establish those protections.