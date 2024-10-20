Election Guide Gina Sillitti District 16 Assembly Member Sillitti 10.31

Gina Sillitti is in her second term as the state assembly member for the 16th district.

With nearly two decades of experience, including roles at the County Legislature and as Town of North Hempstead deputy commissioner of community services, she has focused on constituent needs and delivering for her district.

This includes major infrastructure projects, such as the Plandome Road sewer project and Baxter Beach Shoreline restoration.

With her background at the Nassau County Board of Elections, Gina is passionate about voting and has used her position on the Elections Committee to advocate for reforms that make voting easier and safer.

Party: Democrat

Keeping Our Communities Safe

I know that nothing is more important than keeping our families safe. I’ve been endorsed by the three largest Nassau County Police Unions because they trust me and know I’m serious about safety. I was not in office when bail reform was passed, but since I’ve been your Assemblywoman, I have worked on important fixes like giving judges more discretion to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. I’ve passed laws to crack down on squatters, retail theft, obscured license plates, hate crimes, and illegal cannabis shops. I live here too and will keep fighting for our community.

Making Long Island More Affordable

With everything costing more these days, I know that every dollar counts. That’s why I am working to keep more money in your pockets. In the Assembly, I have focused on delivering relief by:

Bringing home record funding for our schools to help ease the burden on local taxpayers;

Increasing the STAR and Enhanced STAR property tax exemption;

Eliminating the sales tax on diapers; and

Expanding the child tax credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

Additionally, I helped create a grant program for first-time homebuyers and expanded childcare assistance for our families.

Dealing with the effects of Climate Change

Long Island is already seeing the effects of climate change. It is here. It is real. We can’t afford to wait.

I have been endorsed by the Sierra Club and the New York League of Conservation Voters for my efforts to protect our planet for future generations.

Since taking office, I have:

Secured $2.5 billion in environmental funding for clean water infrastructure and the Environmental Protection Fund

Helped secure nearly $8 million for shoreline restoration to address flooding issues on Shore Road in Port Washington

Brought home $5 million for a sewer along Plandome Road to support local businesses and protect Manhasset Bay

Fought to secure $41 million in the state budget for storm recovery as well as $4.2 billion for the Environmental Bond Act

We have a lot of work to do in the years ahead and that includes upgrading our infrastructure to handle these new kinds of storms. I am committed to continuing bringing in state dollars to do these projects our residents are desperate to see done.