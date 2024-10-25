nameplate
(Photo credit Sultan for Assembly)

Election Guide: Assembly District 10 candidate Aamir Sultan

District consists of Woodbury, part of Plainview-Old Bethpage

Party: Republican, Conservative

Bio: Aamir Sultan is a resident of Dix Hills who works as a computer scientist and AI management consultant. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Queens College and a postgraduate certificate in artificial intelligence and machine learning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sultan is also a member of the Suffolk County Asian American Advisory Board.

Candidate Aamir Sultan’s Top 3 issues:

  • Reducing money spent on undocumented immigrant programs
  • Affordable housing and tax relief
  • Repealing bail reform laws and strengthening police education

Submitted by the campaign office of candidate Aamir Sultan. 

Anton Media Group Staff

