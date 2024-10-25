Election Guide: Assembly District 10 candidate Aamir Sultan

District consists of Woodbury, part of Plainview-Old Bethpage
Party: Republican, Conservative
Bio: Aamir Sultan is a resident of Dix Hills who works as a computer scientist and AI management consultant. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Queens College and a postgraduate certificate in artificial intelligence and machine learning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sultan is also a member of the Suffolk County Asian American Advisory Board.
Candidate Aamir Sultan’s Top 3 issues:
- Reducing money spent on undocumented immigrant programs
- Affordable housing and tax relief
- Repealing bail reform laws and strengthening police education
Submitted by the campaign office of candidate Aamir Sultan.