Election Guide: Assembly District 10 candidate Aamir Sultan

District consists of Woodbury, part of Plainview-Old Bethpage

Party: Republican, Conservative

Bio: Aamir Sultan is a resident of Dix Hills who works as a computer scientist and AI management consultant. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Queens College and a postgraduate certificate in artificial intelligence and machine learning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sultan is also a member of the Suffolk County Asian American Advisory Board.

Candidate Aamir Sultan’s Top 3 issues:

Reducing money spent on undocumented immigrant programs

Affordable housing and tax relief

Repealing bail reform laws and strengthening police education

Submitted by the campaign office of candidate Aamir Sultan.