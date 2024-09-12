Registration underway for town’s fall co-ed fitness classes

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh has announced that residents who are interested in maintaining or improving their levels of fitness can register for the town’s popular co-ed fitness classes at the Hicksville Athletic Center. Classes run for 10 weeks and are offered to individuals 18 years of age or older.

“The Town’s popular fall co-ed recreational programs provide a great outlet for our residents to exercise and stay in shape while making new friends,” said Walsh. “These fun classes offer an opportunity to stay physically active, creating an optimal environment for fitness and forging new friendships!”

This fall, residents can participate in a variety of fitness classes that will be held at the Hicksville Athletic Center:

Ballroom Dancing: Saturdays, from 7pm to 8pm, beginning October 5 th .

. Cardio Kick-Boxing: Thursdays, from 7:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning October 3 rd .

. Pilates: Mondays, from 8pm to 9pm, beginning September 30 th .

. Yoga: Residents can choose their session from the following: Saturdays (beginning October 5 th from 9am to 10am), Sundays (beginning September 29 th ) from 9am to 10am, Tuesdays (beginning October 1 st ) from 8pm to 9pm and Thursdays (beginning October 3 rd ) from 7am to 8am.

Zumba: Mondays (beginning September 30th) from 6:45pm to 7:45pm or Wednesdays (beginning October 2nd) from 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

Registration is now available online at oysterbaytown.com/sports. Residents must upload proof of residency (tax or utility bill) and a valid identification card such as a driver’s license. Non-residents may register at a slightly higher fee. Mats will not be provided, patrons must bring their own mats to Yoga and Pilates. The schedule is subject to change. If a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted. For more information, or to inquire about special holiday scheduling, please call(516) 797-7945 or email [email protected]