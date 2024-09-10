Residents outraged over proposed 7-Eleven development on 25A

A proposal to build a 7-Eleven and gas station on Northern Boulevard in East Norwich rocked the board room at the September Town of Oyster Bay meeting.

The proposed development is for 6261 Northern Blvd, a single lot of 1.35 acres located on the northern side of 25A.

The application, which was brought before the board because gas station development requires the approval of a special permit, drew more than three dozen residents.

The 1.35-acros lot is currently comprised of two sections. The eastern section, formerly a Country Kitchen pancake house, was closed and demolished in 2021, leaving that portion vacant. The western section was developed in the 1960s as a four-pump gas station with an 1800-square-foot repair garage and a small convenience store. Today, only the convenience store and gas station, currently under demolition, are left.

“This clearly demonstrates there is a need for a community store and gas station,” said Judy Lynn Simoncic, a lawyer with Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP who is representing 7-Eleven. “Otherwise they would have run out of business.”

She said the development planned is consistent with the historic use of the property.

The new plan includes an almost-4,000 square foot 7-Eleven store, and a gas station with 8 stations, 16 pumps in total. Two pumps will be dedicated to diesel fuel.

More than 20 individuals spoke at the podium denouncing the development while a handful spoke in support.

Albert Orlando, a resident for 35 years, referred to a similar development plan that the board had turned down a year prior, when another 7-Eleven was proposed off the LIE service road.

“I just want to remind the board that they have previously turned down this kind of plan,” he said. “If it wasn’t good enough for the LIE, it’s certainly not good enough for 25A.”

Husband and wife Reid and Anne Berch also expressed opposition.

“The first site looking out my front window will be this proposed ‘super 7-Eleven’,” said Anne. “All of the noise and debris from the site will be at our front door, not only during the day but at night when we are trying to sleep. Obviously something needs to occupy this site, as well as other empty sites in our two hamlets. But this proposed use is detrimental to existing neighborhood businesses because of its size and ability to compete in an unfair manner. As for devaluing surrounding properties… would you buy a house with this directly across the street from you?”

Reid Berch expressed concerns about whether or not the developers used loopholes in the SECRA system to avoid tougher regulations and penalties.

Berch said he spoke to the DEC and learned the site has had several oil spills in the past, and is worried history will repeat itself with the new development.

Other concerns raise were questions about to what degree will the site impact traffic, whether the store should be open 24/7, would

the design honor the historic nature of the town and does the site propose any environmental safety or health risks.

Some residents did speak in favor of the development.

Valarie Bagan, a next door neighbor of the proposal site, said the site has been a convenient gas station for decades, and should remain so.

“It would make logical sense to have a gas station on this kind of roadway,” she said.

She said she also supported a 24-hour plan for the store.

“I do believe this can be something that benefits our community,” Bagan said. “Many of our neighbors do not work the typical 9-5 job. I am in that group. We have many nurses, doctors, firefighters, police officers, and come winter our snowplow workers. This [development] would give us a safe option to freshen up, grab a cup of coffee and be on our way.”

Lorraine Baldwin said the site has become an eyesore where suspicious activity takes place.

“The 7-Eleven proposal would bring us a simple, decent, safe, stable, viable, known commercial entity [in that space], with security cameras and strong lighting, and no available parking behind the building near our homes.”

The board ruled unanimously to keep the record open for another 30 days before making a decision.