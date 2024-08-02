Mid-Island Y JCC builds new addition to facilities

The Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center will be constructing an accessibility ramp for the facility. The new addition will ensure easy access for those with mobility challenges.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Reliever of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato joined the JCC at their ceremony to celebrate the increased accessibility and inclusivity this will provide.

“I’m proud to stand with the Mid-Island Y JCC as we break ground for a new accessibility ramp,” said Salidino. “The JCC offers many important programs and services to over 20,000 members of our community, and this new ramp ensures that all members, regardless of mobility challenges, can fully participate. I thank the JCC for their commitment to creating a welcoming and accessible environment.”

The Mid-Island Y JCC has served Nassau County since 1956, with more than 20,000 members and patrons using the programs offered at the facility. The JCC’s programming includes toddler and nursery school programs, daycare, teen activities, adult education, counseling services, fitness facilities, as well as disability and special needs programs.

“The Mid-Island Y JCC is an important part of our community, with programs ranging from toddler and nursery school programs to adult education and support services,” said Pravato. “This new accessibility ramp will significantly enhance the safety and ease of access for individuals with mobility challenges, allowing them to fully benefit from the JCC’s diverse offerings. We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking ceremony and look forward to seeing the continued positive impact the JCC has on our community.”