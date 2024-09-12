Registration underway for town’s fall co-ed basketball, volleyball and badminton

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Lou Imbroto invites residents to take part in the town’s fall athletic programs for basketball, badminton, and volleyball, beginning on Sunday, Sept. 29, Hicksville Athletic Center. All athletic programs run for 10 weeks, are co-ed, and open to individuals 18 and over.

“The Town’s athletic programs offer a great opportunity for residents to take to the court, improve their skills, and make new friends,” said Imbroto. “We have various sessions scheduled for each sport, giving residents several opportunities to have fun while staying active.”

Basketball pickup games will be held on Thursdays from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 8:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and Sundays from 8:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., beginning on Sept. 29. The basketball program is 10-weeks long and costs $25 for residents and $40 for non-residents.

Badminton will feature two sessions for registrants to choose from. Classes start Sunday, Sept. 29. Session 1 takes place Tuesdays from 8:45 p.m. to 10:05 p.m., Fridays from 8:45 p.m. to 10:05 p.m., and Sundays from 6:10 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. Session 2 takes place Tuesdays from 10:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m., Fridays from 10:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m., and Sundays from 8:20 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.

The badminton program is 10-weeks long and costs $75 for residents and $100 for non-residents.

Volleyball will be split into two sessions. The first session will be held on Mondays from 8:45 p.m. to 10:05 p.m., Wednesdays from 8:45 p.m. to 10:05 p.m., and Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

The second session will take place on Mondays from 10:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m., Wednesdays from 10:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:20 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.. The volleyball program is 10-weeks long, costs $75 for residents and $100 for non-residents, and is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 30th.

Registration is available by visiting oysterbaytown.com/sports. You must upload proof of residency (tax or utility bill) and a valid identification card such as a driver’s license. Proof of residency is required for resident discount.

The schedule is subject to change – if a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted. For more information, or to inquire about special holiday scheduling, please call (516) 797-7945 or email [email protected]