Upcoming open house for Town pre-school programs

Town of Oyster Bay residents interested in enrolling their children in a preschool program are invited to attend an open house at one of the Town’s two pre-schools in Syosset-Woodbury and Marjorie Post Parks.

Town Council Member Laura Maier invites parents to the facilities to learn about the popular program available to three four-year-olds in the Town of Oyster Bay.

“As a mother of young children, I know how important the early years of a child’s life can be in their development for the future,” Council Member Maier said. “The Town’s Pre-School Program offers a positive environment for each student to help and encourage their love of learning. Teachers focus on making learning and the social experience of the preschool program fun for all children in an effort to make the first years of their education all the more enjoyable.”

Open Houses at town pre-school facilities are scheduled as follows:

Marjorie Post Community Park: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 451 Unqua Road in Massapequa.

Syosset-Woodbury Community Park: Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 7800 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury.

For more information on the Town of Oyster Bay Pre-School Program, contact the Massapequa program at (516) 797-5386 or [email protected] and the Syosset program at (516) 677-5992 or [email protected]

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay.