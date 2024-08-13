Donald Synder, renowned Farmingdale High School coach. dies at 98

Donald Synder, a nationally recognized football coach at Farmindale High School for 42 years and athletic director for 30, has died. He was 98.

Snyder, who lead his team to 15 conference championships and 7 undefeated seasons, was remembered by former players who reconnected with him during a 50th Reunion of the team’s undefeated 1971 season.

“So glad we were able to have Coach Snyder attend the 50th Reunion of our 1971 Undefeated Championship Team,” said former player Will DeRuve on a tribute wall dedicated to Snyder. “It was an honor to play for him and be part of the ‘Dalers winning tradition.”

He was the director of athletics for Farmingdale’s district for 30 years, coaching football, baseball, wrestling, and track and field from 1950-1992. Students thrived under his tutelage, but he found particular accolades in football. His 1972 and 1978 teams were each ranked sixth nationally, while his 1978 team did not surrender a point the entire season.

Snyder also achieved acclaim and recognition from various sports organizations across the country.

In 1997, he was honored by the National Football Foundation and presented an award for his significant contributions to amateur football. The same organization named a special award in Snyder’s honor, The Don Snyder Contribution to Amateur Football Award is now given annually to individuals committed to promoting amateur football on Long Island.

In 2004, the Nassau County Football Coaches Association created the Snyder Award, which is given annually to an outstanding county quarterback. Snyder was Inducted into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2012. Farmingdale High School has named its stadium in his honor.

Born in Rochester in 1926, Snyder joined the navy and then graduated Springfield College in 1949.

Snyder (front) with former members of the 1971 undefeated team. (Photo courtesy of Will DeRuve)Snyder died on Aug. 4 in hospice at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Center. He was preceded by his wife Melissa “Mickey,” who died in 2004. He is survived by his four children; Ron of Florida, Keith of Coram, Pam Ball of Wantagh, and David of Patchogue.

A remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Levittown.