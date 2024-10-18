Diwali and New Year’s Celebrations

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is returning to Long Island, bringing one of the most important holidays in Indian culture to life. This season, a variety of events will celebrate the occasion. Here’s a guide to help you join in the festivities and embrace the Diwali spirit.

Sunday, Oct. 27

The Diwali Gala, hosted by Rajasthan Association of North America, features a performance by Katrina’s Rajasthani Caravan performing folk tunes with a snake charmer and ancient love songs, 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Crest Hollow Country Club. $100 includes a buffet dinner; 8325 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury. Visit www.ranausa.org or call 516-987-0053 for details.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Chopda Pujan, a Diwali ritual performed by the Gujarati community, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 2 Deshon Dr., Melville. The ceremony involves blessing account books (known as “chopda”) to mark the beginning of a prosperous financial year.

It symbolizes a fresh start in business and financial endeavors, with prayers seeking blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. For more information, visit baps.org/Longisland or call 631-996-9237.

Friday, Nov. 1

A puja prayer service and prasad (a food offering) will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at The Afghan Hindu Association, 80 E. Barclay St., Hicksville.

The ceremony seeks blessings from the gods for peace, health and wealth. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is marked by prayer and offerings to express gratitude and hope for prosperity. Children’s activities, including musical chairs and candle lighting, will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit asamai.com or call 516-433-4388.

Saturday, Nov. 2

The Annakut, or “food mountain,” offering will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 2 Deshon Dr., Melville. Annakut is a Hindu tradition celebrating the first day of the new year, in which a large variety of vegetarian foods are arranged in a mountain-like form as an offering to deities. This ritual expresses gratitude for the abundance and blessings received and seeks prosperity for the coming year. For more details, visit baps.org/Longisland or call 631-996-9237.

Sunday, Nov. 10

The Diwali celebration and convention, hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, Queens and Long Island (AAPI-QLI) will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Pearl Banquet (276 W. Old Country Road, in Hicksville) beginning with a cocktail hour, followed by a ceremony, live entertainment and dinner. Tickets range from $125 to $250 per person. Visit www.aapiqli.org or call 516-357-8300 for information.

Sunday, Nov. 10

This year’s children’s Diwali celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 2 Deshon Drive, Melville.

The event will feature traditional Diwali activities such as prayer, wearing traditional clothing and cultural games, all designed to teach children about the significance of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The event encourages children to embrace their heritage while enjoying the festivities. For more details, visit baps.org/Longisland or call 631-996-9237.