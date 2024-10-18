Cupcakes & Cocktails Gala shines light on community impact and partnership

The Long Island Children’s Museum recently held its annual fundraiser, Cupcakes & Cocktails, showcasing creativity and the wide range of programs available to the community.

This event has become one of the region’s most anticipated and vibrant gatherings, attracting support from a diverse array of businesses, individuals and families.

The 2024 Cupcakes & Cocktails event not only provided entertainment but also educated nearly 300 guests about LICM’s various community programs. Two of the museum’s founders initiated a special matching challenge that motivated attendees to donate, resulting in an impressive single-day total of $60,000.

When combined with sponsorships, ticket sales, auction items and raffle proceeds, the overall amount raised reached an astounding $780,000.

These essential funds represent nearly one-third of the museum’s annual contributed revenue, enabling LICM to further its mission of promoting the well-being of children and families through the power of play.

This year’s festivities were inspired by LICM’s recently unveiled mural project, “Kaleidoscope of Imagination.”

The 1,100-square-foot outdoor artwork greets visitors and celebrates the museum’s integral role in the Long Island community. Created with input from local residents and guided by artist Viktoriya Basina, the mural features images and themes that resonate with both the museum and its audience.

“The evening truly highlighted the strength of our community connections,” LICM President Erika S. Floreska said. “We are incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support we received at Cupcakes & Cocktails. This event not only showcases our successful programs but also reinforces the vital role of play in children’s development.”

During the evening, LICM also recognized significant contributions from the community. The Great Friend to Kids Award was presented to National Grid, a long-standing corporate partner.

This award honors organizations that enhance the lives of children. Since 2010, National Grid has invested more than $1 million in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs at LICM, leading initiatives such as the Westbury School District STEM Partnership and the annual STEM weekend. Administrators and educators from the Westbury School District expressed their gratitude for the positive impact of the LICM/National Grid collaboration on their students during the award presentation.

Event co-chairs Lisa Warren and Alexandra Marino, along with their dedicated committee, organized an unforgettable evening that showcased the museum’s role as a vibrant gathering space and center for creative exploration. Emcee Ally Ali from WBLS 106.1 enhanced the evening’s energy with live updates throughout the night.

Young talent took center stage, with delightful interviews conducted by Jr. Emcee Lucianna-Marie Singh on the “yellow” carpet.

The evening featured captivating performances from Laura Martinez (Amor Eterno), Constance Castillo and the Uniondale High School Show Choir. A particularly moving moment came from Bridget Orellana, a Together to Kindergarten alumna, who shared her inspiring story and the profound impact of the museum’s Pre-K program on her educational journey. Their contributions served as a powerful reminder of the confidence and foundational learning that LICM fosters.

As the event came to a close, attendees departed with a deeper appreciation for the Long Island Children’s Museum and its essential role within the community.

The funds raised during Cupcakes & Cocktails will bolster the museum’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative programming and resources for children and families, ensuring that play remains a fundamental aspect of childhood development.

The success of this year’s Cupcakes & Cocktails not only highlights the importance of community engagement but also emphasizes the collective effort to nurture future generations.

With support from local businesses, families and dedicated individuals, the Long Island Children’s Museum continues to inspire creativity and learning, affirming its status as a cherished resource in the community.

Visit www.licm.org to learn more about the Long Island Children’s Museum.