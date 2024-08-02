Crime Blotter for the week of Aug 8

East Garden City

Human Remains Found

The NCPD Homicide Squad reports the details of an investigation that occurred on Tuesday, July 30, at 2:19 p.m. in East Garden City.

According to detectives, officers received a 911 call for possible human remains in the wooded area located in the rear of 700 Dibblee Drive. Upon arrival, they noticed an abandoned encampment and discovered human remains. The Homicide Squad and the medical examiner responded to the scene. The body was removed from the scene and brought to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Driving While Intoxicated

The NCPD Public Information Office reports the arrest of a Hempstead woman for violation of Leandra’s Law that occurred on Wednesday, July 24, at 5:15 p.m. in East Garden City.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about an auto accident in front of 11 Davis Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a female operating a black 2014 Honda CRV struck a 2017 Nissan Sentra, being operated by a 53-year-old male, and fled the scene.

During the investigation, officers observed the 2014 Honda CRV, activated their emergency lights, and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop in front of 665 Commercial Avenue. A subsequent investigation was conducted, and Monique Williams, 35, of 25 Florence Avenue, was placed under arrest without further incident. The defendant’s 3-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle. The female child was transported to a local area hospital for a complaint of head pain and released into the custody of a family member. The 53-year-old male victim was also transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed that defendant Williams had also struck an unoccupied 2023 GMC Acadia in the parking lot of 11 Davis Avenue and left the scene.

Defendant Monique Williams was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident. She was arraigned on Thursday, July 25, at First District Court, Hempstead.

East Meadow

Arrest for Elder Scam

The NCPD First Squad reports the arrest of two Bronx males for an elder scam and attempted grand larceny that occurred on Wednesday, July 31, at 5:50 p.m. in East Meadow.

According to detectives, a 73-year-old male received a phone call from an unknown male claiming to be an inspector with the Federal Trade Commission. The defendant continued to say that the victim’s bank accounts had been compromised and that he needed to withdraw and hand-deliver all of his savings to the defendant so he could set up a secure account. Before completing the transaction, the victim approached a First Precinct officer to ask for his advice. The officer informed the victim he was being scammed and immediately took action.

Detectives and officers coordinated efforts to locate and arrest the defendants Luis Santiago, 27, of 255 E. 188th Street, and Stephano Rivera, 20, of 3203 Westchester Avenue when they arrived at the victim’s home. They were arrested without incident. During questioning following the arrest, the defendants admitted to numerous other scams they completed in other jurisdictions. The appropriate police departments are being notified, and the investigations are ongoing.

The defendants were charged with third-degree grand larceny. They were arraigned on Thursday, August 1, at First District Court 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

The Nassau County Police Department urges the community to be on alert and to remind vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors about potential scams or frauds.

If you feel you may have been a victim of these individuals, call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Robbery

The NCPD Third Squad reports the details of a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. in East Meadow.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a larceny in progress at Stop & Shop, located at 2525 Hempstead Turnpike. Officers were informed that a female subject had selected items worth approximately $360 and attempted to leave the store without making payment. The subject was confronted by an asset protection agent. She then struck him with a shopping cart, entered a white suburban-style vehicle, and fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The subject is described as a white woman in her thirties with brown hair who is wearing a light-colored T-shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Freeport

Fatal Shooting

The NCPD Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, August 1, at 2:00 a.m. in Freeport.

According to detectives, Freeport Police responded to a shot spotter activation in the vicinity of W. Seaman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 23-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above-listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Great Neck Plaza

Burglary

The NCPD Sixth Squad reports the details of a burglary that occurred on Thursday, August 1, at 2:30 a.m. in Great Neck Plaza.

According to detectives, Sixth Precinct officers responded to Smoke Shop, located at 41 South Middle Neck Road, for a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, it was determined that an unknown subject threw a rock through the front window and entered the business. Further investigation revealed that an unknown amount of US currency was removed from the business. Four subjects all wearing black clothing with masks fled southbound on South Middle Neck. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request if anyone has information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Mineola

Arrest

The NCPD Third Squad reports the arrest of a Valley Stream man for an assault that occurred on Monday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, officers responded to NYU Langone Hospital Long Island, located at 259 1st Street, for a disturbance. Upon police arrival, officers were informed that defendant Christopher Piccoli, 37, of 272 E Beverly Parkway, was involved in a verbal argument with a female victim and refused to leave the hospital. While responding officers attempted to place defendant Piccoli into custody, he resisted and refused to comply with verbal commands. Officers deployed an electronic control device, and police were able to place the defendant into custody. Two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest, as the defendant was violent and combative. Officers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment and the defendant was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Defendant Piccoli was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Tuesday, July 30, at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

South Farmingdale

Vehicular Accident

The NCPD Eighth Squad reports the details of a vehicular accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, July 28, at 12:05 a.m. in South Farmingdale.

According to detectives, a male pedestrian, 36, was struck by a 2018 Nissan operated by a 36-year-old male traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Dolphin Drive. The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. He is listed in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Uniondale

Arrest

The NCPD First Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for an incident that occurred on Thursday, August 1, at 9:25 a.m. in Uniondale.

According to detectives, First Precinct officers responded to the Uniondale Library, located at 400 Uniondale Avenue, for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined that the defendant, Curtis Desir, 29, of 1020 President Street, had stated he was going to shoot library employees. The defendant’s behavior caused the library to go into lockdown. The defendant was located outside the library and was placed into police custody without incident. No firearm was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Defendant Desir was charged with making a terroristic threat and two counts of third-degree menacing. He was arraigned on Friday, August 2, at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.