Crime Blotter

Farmingdale

Forcible Touching

The Eighth Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man for forcible touching that occurred on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Farmingdale.

Nassau County police said Ismatullah Kamran, 45, of 9 Kenneth Court, while employed at Halal Urban Bites located at 533 Fulton St,, inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched a female victim, 15, he recently hired.

The girl immediately notified her parents who contacted the police. When the police attempted to place Kamran, into custody he began resisting by flailing his arms and pulling away from officers, police said. No injuries were reported.

Kamran was charged with forcible touching and resisting srrest. He was arraigned on Thursday at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

Detectives request that anyone who feels Kamran may have victimized them contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

West Hempstead

Vehicular Homicide

A West Hempstead man was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges for a December 2021 crash on Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere that killed a teenage passenger and seriously injured the victim driver.

Arlin Aguilera, 37, was convicted on August 21 of aggravated vehicular homicide; manslaughter in the second degree; two counts of assault in the second degree; two counts of assault in the 3rd degree ); and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

The trial started on Aug. 12, before Judge Robert A. Schwartz and the jury deliberated for less than one hour before delivering their verdict. Aguilera is due back in court for sentencing on Oct. 4, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

“Fifteen-year-old Liel Namdar was a typical teenager, enjoying a long-awaited reunion with her friends from summer camp on that December night. The girls had planned a sleepover and were being driven to one of their homes to continue the fun when they were broadsided by a drunk and speeding Arlin Aguilera. The crash killed Liel, seriously injured the driver, and forever altered the lives of the surviving teenage girls who endured this tragedy,” said DA Anne Donnelly. “Every day we place our trust in our fellow drivers when we get behind the wheel of a car or clip our children into the backseat. This defendant betrayed that trust with fatal and irreparable consequences. Our thoughts remain with Liel’s family as they mourn her tragic loss, and we will continue to hold drunk drivers accountable for their irresponsible actions that endanger our roadways.”

Donnelly said that on December 11, 2021, at approximately 10:54 p.m., Aguilera was driving while intoxicated and at a high rate of speed in a 2014 RAM 1500 pickup truck northbound on Peninsula Boulevard. Aguilera then crashed into an Audi Q5 as it made a turn in front of the Aguilera’s vehicle from Edward Avenue into the southbound lanes of Peninsula Boulevard.

Fifteen-year-old Liel Namdar suffered severe head trauma and was killed in the collision. The victim driver was seriously injured, suffering a severe traumatic brain injury, clavicle fracture and jaw fracture. Three additional teenage passengers in the Audi also sustained various injuries.

Aguilera was arrested in Woodmere on December 12, 2021, by members of the Nassau County Police Department.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Dellinger and Senior Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ryan of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau are prosecuting the case under the supervision of Bureau Chief Michael Bushwack and under the overall supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney for the Litigation Division Kevin Higgins.

Aguilera is represented by Mitchell Elman, Esq. and Jason Krinsky, Esq.

Glen Cove

Fatal Vehicular Accident

A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by a car on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 8:58 pm in Glen Cove.

Police said a male bicyclist, 32, was traveling eastbound approaching Glen Cove Avenue, from a walkway behind a residential building, when he entered traffic and was struck by a 2004 Honda Accord being operated by a 31-year-old male.

The bicyclist was transported by Glen Cove EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:29 pm. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Syosset

Shooting

A 34-year-old male shot in the face in Syosset on Aug. 20. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Nassau County police said officers responded to the vicinity of 225 Underhill Blvd. for a male in need of medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Westbury

DWI Arrest

The Public Information Office reports the arrest of a New Cassel man for DWI that occurred on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 4:17 a.m. in Westbury.

According to Police, a 39-year-old male operating a 2007 Chevy Silverado, was involved in a collision with a telephone pole. Officers responded to the intersection of Old Country Road and Merrick Avenue to investigate the auto accident. After an investigation, Officers discovered defendant Fredi Merala, 39, of 55 Longfellow Avenue, who appeared to be impaired by alcohol. Defendant Merala was arrested without incident. He was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Defendant Merala is charged with two counts of Driving While Intoxicated. He was arraigned on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

Elmont

Illegal Possesion

An Elmont man for criminal possession of a weapon that occurred on Monday, Aug. 19 at 11:47 pm in Elmont, police said

Bureau of Special Operations officers observed a 2008 Red Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Hempstead Turnpike weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop at the corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Heathcote Road.

During the investigation, a black .357 Magnum revolver was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

Dominick J. Fievre, 27, of 247 Jacob Street was arrested without incident.

Fievre was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon 4th Degree and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Aug, 20, at First District Court, 99 Main St, in Hempstead.