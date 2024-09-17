County budget to fund Welwyn Preserve upgrades

The members of the Nassau County Legislature’s Rules Committee voted 6-0 in favor of authorizing a $988,000 contract for improvements to the Welwyn Preserve in Glen Cove.

The contract calls for demolishing three deteriorated and unsafe structures within the preserve, specifically the laundry building and greenhouse structures. The 204-acre preserve is Harold Irving Pratt’s former estate and is currently home to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.

“HMTC is pleased that Nassau County is taking steps to improve the safety of Welwyn Preserve, ensuring that all community members can continue to enjoy its beauty and grounds,” Bernie Furshpan, vice chairman of the board of HMTC, said. “As part of Welwyn, we are glad that the shared spaces with HMTC will now be safer for everyone.”

Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, ranking member of the Legislature’s Rules committee, praised the Legislature’s vote.

“Not only is Welwyn Preserve a storied historic site, it is the home of the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center — a beacon of advocacy in the urgent mission of combating the scourge of antisemitism in our society,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am thankful to my colleagues for voting to approve this investment in the safety and beautification of one of Nassau’s greatest natural treasures.”