Councilwoman Liu presents CVS Pharmacy proposal on Hillside Avenue and Herricks Road

North Hempstead Town Councilwoman Christine Liu has proposed establishing a CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Herricks Road.

The new CVS Pharmacy would replace three empty storefronts at the intersection: Nathan’s Famous, Maharaja Farmer’s Market (formerly Sweetpea) and Herricks Building.

At the June meeting of the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, Liu and CVS developers presented the drive-thru CVS Pharmacy plans. The Lakeville Estates Civic Association welcomed Liu and the CVS developers to discuss the plans as the rumors about the empty lots began spreading among the residents.

Nearly 200 residents attended the meeting to learn about the proposal and ask questions.

“Our Civic Association believes that the property for the new CVS Pharmacy will be a big improvement for the community as it eliminates eyesore properties,” said Lakeville Estates Civic Association president Bill Cutrone. “We have numerous empty storefronts, and this proposal eliminates three of them in one shot. We think it’s a good move.”

With Rite Aid at 444 Hillside Ave. permanently closing, CVS Pharmacy would fulfill a community need. In addition, CVS plans to close two nearby locations: 254 Hillside Ave. in Williston Park and 2030 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park.

“Instead of an empty lot, residents will gain a well-landscaped business catering to our community’s pharmaceutical needs,” Liu. said. “This marks a positive stride forward and hopefully sets a precedent for further business growth along Hillside Avenue in District 4.”

Cutrone shared that some residents are concerned about the traffic impacts a CVS Pharmacy would have at the intersection. In response, a traffic study will be conducted.

“There’s never a problem with exiting or entering that location,” said Cutrone.

Cutrone shared that CVS plans to make the entrance further west on Hillside Avenue and the exit further south on Herricks Road, away from the main intersection that people are concerned about.

An application for the new CVS Pharmacy has been filed with the Town of North Hempstead Building Department.

“This project design submitted will also require approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Town Board,” said Liu. “Because of the size and location of the property, the plans will also require a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan from the Nassau County Department of Public Works (NCDPW) and permits from both Nassau County and New York State for work in the public right-of-way.

If all goes according to plan, construction could begin by spring 2025, with the store opening anticipated in early 2026, shared Liu.

Liu and the Lakeville Estates Civic Association have been working together to find businesses for the community to fill the empty storefronts in the area. Liu has been actively seeking out businesses such as Trader Joe’s, Aldi’s, and Wild by Nature, hoping they will consider the New Hyde Park/Herricks area for their next location.

“Going forward, our hope is that properties like this will not be allowed to deteriorate to such a poor condition, creating a blemish for our neighborhood,” said Cutrone.

Liu shared that revitalizing the downtown area is a top priority.

Residents are encouraged to contact Liu at 516-869-7704 with inquiries regarding this project.